April Fools’ Day is speculated to have begun in 1582 when France officially switched from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar. This change prompted confusion as the Julian calendar celebrated a new year with the spring equinox, which occurred around April 1.
For those late to the news or slow to recognize the new year had changed, they proved to be the butt of the joke and were nicknamed “April Fools” since they were still celebrating the new year during the last week of March through April 1.
The original prank was to stick paper fish on the backs of ignorant individuals to symbolize a “young, easily caught fish and a gullible person.”
However, the year is 2023, and brands have stepped up their game. Tricks are no longer as discrete and have become something that prompts conversation. Are these “jokes” really as undesirable as what brands might think?
First is Tinder’s announcement that the company will immediately remove images of individuals holding fish from member profiles, really dividing the population of users.
Next, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced their latest draft pick, wide receiver Calvin Broadus Jr., who is better known as Snoop Dogg.
In other news, American actor George Takei posted on his Facebook account that he would be starring in the sequel to “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” It ironically holds the title “Nothing, Nowhere, Not at All.”
Domino's advertised “Just Crusts” as a new menu option on Facebook, to which one user replied, “an absolute need.” The tagging of other users went crazy and fans displayed actual disappointment when the realization that it was a joke set in.
Locally loved brands like Casey’s chose to advocate for their pizza and refrained from pulling pranks on their fans.
Tavern on the Square, located in downtown Lincoln, hosted its first April Fools’ event titled Comedy in the Square. Being the first event of its kind for the local business, this event brought fun, food and drinks to the Haymarket Saturday night. With over 100 people in attendance, the bar hopes to make this an annual event.
A Lincoln Scheels employee played an April Fools’ prank on his coworkers by dressing up as a mannequin and laying on the floor. As his coworkers tried to assist in propping the mannequin up, he would jump up and scare them.
Sophia Pierce, a freshman animal science major, said she is a fan of the holiday and likes pranks, such as the previously mentioned brand pranks, as long as they’re safe.
“I love April Fools’ as long as the jokes are in good spirit and do not cause serious harm,” she said. “I love all pranks, whether it be small and simple or extravagant and elaborate.”
Out of all her April Fools’ pranks, she said her dad pulled the best one on her whole family around six or seven years ago and still laughs about it today.
“For context, my parents would wake us up in the morning for school. [On April 1,] my Dad had a grand idea to wake us up by telling us there was a fire in the kitchen and we needed to get up,” she said. “In the moment, he was very convincing and while trying to escape the mess of blankets and scramble out of my bedroom door, I neglected to realize that I had no pants on and only an oversized t-shirt. I was almost out the front door by the time he stopped me and stopped the embarrassment of me going outside without pants.”
While she would like to argue that she pulls the pranks in the family, Pierce believes that the pranks get pulled on her more often than not by her siblings and dad.
Sydney Collins, freshman biological sciences major, recently experienced a more morbid April Fools’ Day.
“One of my good friends texted me on April 1 that her bunny died, and she is the type of person who would pull an April Fools’ prank. I was determined not to fall for the prank. I was telling her ‘I know you're pranking me. Your bunny didn’t die.’ Turns out the bunny actually died, and then I felt really bad,” Collins said.
After that experience, she says that she doesn’t really like April Fools’ anymore and tends to be on the receiving end of pranks since she feels too bad to pull them on others.
“I can’t think of a prank I would want to pull at the moment, but I will definitely stay away from April Fools’ pranks revolving around animals,” Collins said.