Graduate students receiving stipends from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will receive at minimum $5,465 each semester, or $10,930 for the full year, according to the 2022-23 graduate assistantship guidelines. The president of the Graduate Student Assembly and a leading member of a graduate student union have been saying this amount is not enough.
Since at least 2018, students have been discussing an increase in the campuswide minimum stipend, according to Graduate Student Assembly President Andrew Donesky. He said the GSA has worked towards understanding where funding comes from and acquiring more data.
“We don’t want to come to the table and just demand, we want to understand and come up with a solution,” Donesky said. “To me, it’s working together to [find] a solution, not demanding just a pay raise.”
Graduate students are awarded stipends in three ways: fellowships, assistantships or travel grants, according to the Office of Graduate Studies’ website. Along with money, most assistantships come with waived tuition and subsidized student health insurance. Graduate students granted assistantships may be assisting with research, teaching a class or other conducting work.
Last year, according to a report produced by the Office of Graduate Studies, 8% of graduate assistants at UNL the full academic year were paid $10,610, the minimum stipend in the 2021-2022 academic year; however, the median student working the maximum – 20 – hours per week made $19,000.
UNL’s minimum stipend is the lowest of Big 10 universities, according to research conducted by the GSA.
“The reason we started with minimum, and why we’re still talking about minimum, is because we had no other information. So we used the information that was publicly available to us, and that was the minimum information,” Donesky said.
According to Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Graduate Education Debra Hope, the Office of Graduate Studies sets the minimum stipend at which graduate students can be granted a tuition waiver; however, departments and colleges are in charge of deciding how much the graduate assistants they employ make.
The vast majority of graduate students, according to Hope, receive more than the minimum stipend.
“It’s always a balance between trying to get as much money as possible to students, but also knowing that the funds that are supporting students that the colleges and departments have, those aren’t growing,” Hope said. “So, you either give more money to fewer students or a little bit less money to more students.”
Kathleen Dillon, part of the steering committee of Unionize UNL, is employed as a graduate teaching assistant and works at the UNL Writing Center.
“I was in a salaried office position for five years prior to coming here,” Dillon said. “I was a senior academic advisor for a TRIO program [government program for underserved students]. I worked my butt off, I know what great work I do, I know what my labor is worth and I’m not getting the fair value of my labor.”
According to Dillon, the average graduate worker makes $13,196, over $13,000 less than what she said the Massachusetts Institute of Technology calls a living wage for a single adult with no children in Lincoln - $28,825. The Daily Nebraskan was unable to verify this information.
“We are responsible for the labor which brings in some of the biggest bucks in terms of teaching load,” Dillon said. “And yet, we don’t make enough money to survive without taking out debt or doing side hustles that we’re technically not even supposed to do according to our contracts.”
Graduate students receiving stipends for being an assistant may receive other forms of funding from the university, plus scholarships and other financial aid. About 25% of graduate students receive some sort of funding, Hope said in an email.
“Another really important part of it is that the experiences the students are having, in the vast majority of cases, are really contributing to their professional experience,” Hope said. “They’re learning to teach; they’re learning to do certain research. The compensation includes the professional opportunities and professional experience that comes from the activity you’re engaging in.”
A presentation provided by the GSA lists the student government’s next steps: meeting with college deans and cooperating with department-level student governments regarding stipend concerns.
“This is not a one meeting with Grad Studies, this is a series of meetings that has been happening and will continue to happen,” Donesky said.