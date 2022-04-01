Under the prying eyes of employers hidden behind screens, social media has ushered in a new opportunity for professionalism and personal branding that can make or break a career.
Anna Gronewold, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln alumna and New York political reporter for POLITICO, has acquired nearly 7,000 Twitter followers since she created her account in college. Through Gronewold’s career, she said her primary use of social media became a platform for her to post her work and show herself as a professional figure.
“It’s just a way I make myself more well-known and get more people to read my stories,” Gronewold said. “That’s good for me and my company.”
Jemalyn Griffin, a UNL advertising assistant professor of practice, said the advantage of integrating your social media and career is creating a brand for yourself.
“I think that naturally we all make a first impression, even before we meet someone, on social media,” Griffin said. “So the advantage is you get to control in a sense, or curate at least, your own first impression.”
According to Gronewold, social media has had a positive impact on her career and has allowed her to be someone that people can interact with and trust professionally.
“I feel like it also allows, to whatever extent you feel comfortable, you to express yourself as a real person,” Gronewold said.
Griffin said that those looking to use their social media professionally should strive to be authentic and honest within their posts and accounts.
“Employers are not necessarily looking for you to be a robot and for you to only post professional photos across your social media platforms,” Griffin said. “They like to hire employees that are well rounded, that have a healthy work-life balance, that can engage within their communities and represent their employers.”
In order to transform a personal social media account into a professional platform, users should reassess their current social media platforms and how they are representing themselves, according to Griffin.
“I always tell students to Google themselves,” Griffin said. “That’s a great way to see what is at the top of the search feed, because that’s literally what employers do.”
After students assess their current posts and audience, they should consider how they want to be viewed and adjust their content accordingly, according to Griffin.
“First and foremost, assess what are your goals,” Griffin said. “What are you trying to accomplish? Where are you trying to work? What market are you trying to enter?”
Griffin said that she advises her students to be careful of what content they post on social media and how it could harm their personal brand or employment, whether it be embarrassing photos or inappropriate content.
“I always tell students that social media is rented property, right?” Griffin said. “What I mean by that is you do not own anything you put on social media, you are renting that property from that social media company.”
Gronewold said despite her active use of social media in her career, she is still wary of what she posts about her personal life online.
“That accessibility, that openness is something that draws people in,” Gronewold said, “but you have to remember that you’re drawing everyone in with it.”