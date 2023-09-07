Following a quiet week of campus crime, the past week saw more notable incidents being reported.
Yesterday, Sept. 5, someone reported a sexual assault at the University Suites according to University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department Sergeant Agustin Champion. Champion could not provide further information as the investigation is ongoing.
University police found two wallets containing fake IDs and cited the students who the wallets belonged to, according to Champion
On Sept. 2, an intoxicated student was cited near 16th and R St. for violating a stop sign, refusing a chemical test and possession of a fake ID, according to Champion. The student was not taken into custody and instead was taken to a detox center.
Two more alcohol-related incidents were reported on campus. One occurred at Harper Hall on Saturday night, leading to officers addressing the involved students about campus alcohol policies. The other incident, on Friday, involved a student aided by university police in a “Good Samaritan” situation. Neither incident resulted in an arrest or citation.
Minor incidents over the past week included a stolen bike being reported, an unruly patient at the College of Dentistry and two cases of trespassing that were resolved without incident, according to Champion.
Here’s what UNLPD collected in the lost and found in the past week.
4 wallets
A pair of AirPod Pros and normal AirPods
5 sets of keys
1 Apple Watch
2 Android cellphones
Apple iPhone
Reading glasses
A silver necklace
Tablet pen
Calculator
Tile tracking card
Cash
Fossil Watch
7 credit/debit cards
Nebraska driver’s license