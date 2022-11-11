Rural communities across Nebraska often lack support to solve every problem that comes their way. Through the Rural Fellowship program, students can help provide that necessary assistance.
The program connects students with rural Nebraska communities where they collaborate with community leaders to provide service. Students are placed in pairs and sent to different Nebraska towns for seven weeks in the summer. Fellows work alongside community leaders full time, with 20 additional volunteer hours, and are paid $5,000 for the summer.
The application to become a fellow for the Summer of 2023 closes November 30th. Applicants may be enrolled in any college and study any major, but they are required to have a minimum GPA of 2.5/4.
During the course of the fellowship, students help communities complete projects that support local organizations and entire communities.
Each project varies on the town’s specific needs. Past fellows have designed community centers, established local social media presences and developed websites to share mental health resources. Commonly, communities focus on tourism-centered projects, including organizing community events or designing a beautification plan.
Students are matched with towns based on which projects they are trying to accomplish. During the interview process, students are asked about desired leadership styles, skills, interests and work preferences to match them with communities that may require certain traits.
“Students get the opportunity to not only work on the projects, but they also get an opportunity for professional development,” Program Coordinator Helen Fagan said. “It's really a unique experience because they're working alongside community leaders, and very seldom do you get the opportunity to stand in front of city council and present your idea and then have it come to fruition.”
Prior to the summer, Fagan and her team lead a three-week program that focuses on inclusive leadership, team building and community development. After moving into the area, each student completes two days of team building training with community leaders.
In a 2021 survey of past participants, 87.5% of students either agreed or strongly agreed that Rural Fellows prepared them for where they are now in a career, and 54.2% either agreed or strongly agreed that the program opened up an opportunity they had not anticipated.
“I was able to break out of my shell and become a more outgoing and vocal leader during my time as a Rural Fellow,” said Tyran Reardon, a 2020 participant in the survey.
Next summer will be the 10th anniversary of the program, which has since served 46 counties across the state. Going into this summer, Fagan hopes to serve 25 communities.
The program has proven to be a valuable resource for students’ career development as many have not had the opportunity to work directly with community leaders to improve an area, according to Fagan. 44% of fellows reported that this was their first experience residing in a rural town.
“I've had students get early admission into medical school because they've got this experience working at a community level with health issues,” Fagan said. “We've had students get into law school, we've had students graduate and become a city manager or go on to do marketing for a community, all kinds of different things.”
The program has also brought cash to small town coffers. Participating communities have seen an economic impact of over $15,000 by hosting students, according to the Rural Prosperity website.
This past summer, 25 students served nine communities and engaged in 30 projects. Impact was specifically made in business development, tourism and community marketing and communications, among others, according to Fagan.
One pair of fellows focused on tourism efforts with Scotts Bluff County Area Visitors Bureau. They developed a survey to determine why and how certain tourists were coming to the county. They also assisted with social media and online marketing and shared their younger perspective for attractions.
“Since tourism is such a broad industry, we are working with a lot of entities throughout the industry,” said Ashtyn Humphreys, a junior agricultural economics major and past fellow. “No two days are the same.”
Another pair created floor plans for their town’s recreation center, organized pet and animal emergency preparedness activities for children and created a community business contingency emergency preparedness plan. They also hosted a bake sale for the Sandhills Center for Health.
“I live in a rural community myself, so I see the value in having young brilliant minds who are energetic in a community and what that does,” Fagan said. “The other thing that I love is for our young people to see themselves adding value to the community. Being able to have young minds out into the communities is like the gift that the university gives back.”