Republican nominee Mike Flood has consistently emphasized law enforcement support, border security and abortion bans in his run to keep his seat as U.S. Representative of Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District.
Rep. Flood will be competing with Democrat Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks for the seat on Tuesday, Nov 8th. The 1st District encompasses parts of eastern Nebraska, including all of Lincoln, and has not had Democratic representation since 1967.
The two first sparred in June’s special election, which came in the aftermath of Jeff Fortenberry’s resignation. Flood prevailed with 53% of the votes and has represented the 1st District since, but is now running for his first full term in this race.
Flood first served in the Nebraska Legislature, representing Nebraska’s 19th District from 2005 to 2013, where he introduced and passed bills that banned the electric chair, authorized construction of gas pipelines and prohibited abortions after 20 weeks of gestation. Once his term limit expired, he returned to the Legislature in 2020, and eventually replaced Fortenberry in Congress.
His campaign has centered around an emphasis on balancing budgets, support of law enforcement, banning abortions and southern border security.
“We face a choice between prosperity and socialism; traditional values or liberal wokeness; and greater freedom or bigger government,” Flood said in a statement on his website. “The radical left wants to fundamentally reshape America in ways that will destroy the nation we love. We can't let that happen.”
Flood was not available for comment for The Daily Nebraskan.
In terms of benefiting students, Flood’s approach is centered around expanding access to on-the-job training.
“We need to do the best job we can to get [students] experiences off campus in businesses where you're paid a living and a good wage while you intern,” Flood said, in a post-debate press conference on Oct. 2. “Not only paid internships, but actually internships where you get your hands on and you're making decisions so that when you graduate from college, you have a good paying job.”
Abortion has been a key issue for Flood this election season. Following the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, he co-sponsored LB933, a bill designed to ban abortions in Nebraska, which would make it a felony for physicians to perform an abortion.
More recently, Flood has also stated that he supports “common sense” abortion laws with limits set at 20 weeks of gestation, a position he raised in 2010.
“Life is a precious gift from God that begins at conception,” he said in a statement on his website. “I've been a pro-life champion in the Legislature, and I'll take the same fight to Washington. In Congress, I'll work to ban abortions and expand prohibitions on taxpayer subsidies for abortion.”
Flood also has put a large emphasis on his support for local law enforcement throughout his campaign. Flood cited a rise in crime rates as one reason to provide more funding towards police.
“Police officers, not Washington bureaucrats, know how best to do their jobs and hold criminals accountable,” Flood said in a statement on his website. “We must make it easier, not harder, for them to do their work.”
Throughout his campaign, Flood has consistently criticized the left on inflation, and has pledged to fight “Joe Biden’s Socialist Agenda.” He has emphasized that he will work to balance budgets and fight inflationary spending.
On immigration, Flood supports building a southern border wall, stating that the area is in a state of emergency. His response would be to increase funding for Customs and Border Protection and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.
“I oppose amnesty and any pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants,” Flood said in a statement on his website. “We must have strong immigration enforcement and order on our southern border – otherwise, we won't have a country at all.”
While Flood narrowly won June’s special election, a higher voter turnout is expected Tuesday because it is a midterm election.
“I have a record of getting things done,” he said at the Oct. 2 debate. “I am somebody who works hard. I have introduced and passed complex legislation. And at the end of the day, I will put that experience to work for people in the first congressional district.”