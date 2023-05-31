Students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are likely looking at a tuition increase in the upcoming academic year.
In a meeting on May 31, University of Nebraska Senior Vice President for Business and Finance Chris Kabourek told the Board of Regents that a tuition increase will be part of a larger plan to address a significant budget deficit in the upcoming fiscal year.
UNL students with zero funding aid would pay an increased amount of $9 per credit hour, which would accumulate to $270 more for 30 credit hours in an academic year.
This would increase tuition by 3.5% for students at UNL.
The Board of Regents will vote on increasing tuition in their next meeting on June 22, according to NU President Ted Carter.
“We've been having the benefit of keeping tuition rates flat for the last two years but as we have talked in the past, this is a conversation we need to have,” Kabourek said.
Carter said that, although they are planning to increase tuition, the NU budget won’t be balanced primarily on the backs of students.
If the Board of Regents tried to primarily use tuition to fight the budget deficit, tuition rates would increase into double digits around 11%, Carter said. He added that this has been done before, and it couldn’t work now.
“That would be a disastrous effect for us,” Carter said. “We would lose somewhere between 5000 to 6000 students, and we can ill afford to do that.
Kabourek said they currently plan only to increase tuition in the upcoming fiscal year, but not in 2024-2025.
He also said all other Big 10 universities are expecting a tuition increase with the exception of Purdue. NU’s tuition is on the lower end of Big 10 universities.
This tuition increase would only provide the university some runway, providing an additional $11 million in revenue, Kabourek said. NU would still face an estimated $27.2 million budget shortfall in the 2023-24 fiscal year, which would increase to a $57.6 million deficit in the following year.
The NU budget for next year is just over 1 billion dollars, which primarily comes from state funds and tuition. 83% of this revenue goes to compensation of faculty and staff.
Even with necessary increases in salaries, technology enhancements and maintenance, along with increased inflation, required expenses would exceed the available funding, according to Kabourek.
With the tight upcoming budget, the University of Nebraska has no revenue to look toward new strategic opportunities like creating new programs or investing in student services.
“The numbers we’re going to talk about are basically what it takes to keep the railroad running, not to invest in new programs,” Kabourek said.
This budget deficit has been the result of a crossroads in higher education, according to Carter. This includes a large increase in inflation, muted growth in state funding and a decrease in enrollment as birth rates fall.
Universities across the country are facing these similar problems, Carter said. He pointed to other schools like West Virginia University and Penn State, which are facing larger deficits due to similar issues.
“Large flagship institutions, even in the Big 10 as you have seen in Rutgers, are not immune to these challenges,” Carter said.
Kabourek added the university is unable to solve the budget problems with cash. Although the university has roughly $100 million available across hundreds of outlets, this would only be used for a catastrophic event, and could cover roughly 34 days of operation for the University of Nebraska, he said.
Because structural change is required to address the significant deficit, Carter emphasized that the current budget and operating model of the university are unsustainable.
“We’ve got to be able to face our reality,” Carter said. “Hope is not a course of action. We’re going to have to take real action and have a strategic plan so that we can get back to the winning side.”