In its April meeting on Friday morning, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved the planning of Memorial Stadium improvements, a construction agreement for Kimball Recital Hall renovations, and amended the contract for the Neihardt Center Renovation among other items pertaining to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The board approved a Design Services Contract with HDR, an Omaha-based engineering firm, allowing the firm to plan improvements to Memorial Stadium as part of the Memorial Stadium Improvement Project.
NU will pay $1.1 million to HDR for conceptual planning and design of the project, and will pay HDR 8% of the total project construction cost should NU proceed with construction.
They also voted to approve the $12 million construction agreement for the Renovation of Kimball Recital Hall at UNL. Additionally, they approved the Guaranteed Maximum Price contract amendments for the Neihardt Center renovation, which has a budget of $21.5 million.
Both of these projects are using funds from LB384, a state appropriations bill.
The board reviewed the naming of three indoor tennis courts at the Sid and Hazel Dillon Center at UNL: the Bill Scott Court, John Scott Court and Don Scott Court, in recognition of a major financial contribution by Bill and Ruth Scott.
In his president’s remarks, Ted Carter spoke on the University of Nebraska’s budgetary request of a 3% increase in state funding, which would still result in a $26 million planning shortfall.
The Nebraska Appropriations Committee recently voted to provide a 2.5% increase in state funding, less than the 3% increase requested by the University of Nebraska but more than Governor Jim Pillen’s 2% funding proposal.
Carter pledged that the University budget will be responsible when presented to the legislature in June.
“Even with the good news with the committee, I want everyone to know that we are going to be clear eyed that we still have challenges ahead,” Carter said.
Carter said there is no “easy button” for navigating the upcoming budget deficit the university will face, even if the increased budget is approved. With $75 million in budget cuts in the last year, according to Carter, he said there is not a lot of low hanging fruit left.
While he brought up a question about whether the university’s tuition freezes remain sustainable, he emphasized that the budget will not be balanced on the backs of students.
Carter said that the university will have to acknowledge that they “can't be all things to all people” and must decide what they want to be excellent in to invest resources accordingly.
The board recognized the four student Regents from each NU campus who sat in their final meeting, including the former ASUN president and student regent Jacob Drake, a senior political science major at UNL.
Regent Jack Stark introduced Drake, also the 2022 UNL Homecoming king, as someone who fostered student engagement and leadership, worked with students, faculty and staff, and supported military and veteran students.
He highlighted Drake representing UNL students when working on affordable and accessible education and prioritizing student health as a chair of ASUN’s Campus Life and Safety Committee.
“I haven't taken my time in this position for granted for a second,” Drake said. “Advocating at the highest level for college affordability, campus safety, mental health and well-being and strong student-centered leadership for this institution has been beyond fulfilling.”
At the beginning of each board meeting, the board celebrates individual contributions across the University of Nebraska with Kudos awards.
Drake presented a Kudos award to Dodie Eveleth, the business manager at the Biology, Physics and Astronomy, and Chemistry Business Center at UNL.
A member of UNL since 2006, she now is the business manager for three departments – Biology, Physics and Astronomy, and Chemistry – and is described by colleagues as the glue that keeps the department programs running, Drake said.
“A real leader, and warm, genuine person who makes everyone feel comfortable and trust, Dodie has created a work environment where every person and every interaction matters,” Drake said.
The meeting took place in Omaha and the agenda can be found here.