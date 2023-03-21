City Campus traffic may be a little more backed up than usual due to a partial road closure on R Street between 13th and 14th Streets.
Nebraska University Construction Coordinator and Project Manager Charlie Griesen said R Street should be back to normal in time for the Husker football spring game at Memorial Stadium on April 22, but the project itself will take a few months.
The project involves connecting the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts to City Campus’s chilled water system to cool the building by adding piping under R Street, through the back parking lot and into the basement, according to Griesen.
In 2018, the old university bookstore was refurbished to house the theater school. Griesen said that when they acquired the building, it had a standalone cooling system, which they decided to keep in place as it was working fine at the time.
“After the building was occupied, it was realized that … the whole system was not adequate to cool the building,” Griesen said. “So rather than replace all that equipment, we decided to connect it to the campus chilled water system.”
Griesen said the project is a matter of connecting the theater school with the campus system rather than investing in standalone equipment that could fail again in the future.