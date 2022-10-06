A protest organized by Unionize UNL encouraged University of Nebraska-Lincoln students to walk out of classes, labs and workplaces at 11:15 a.m. in support of and in display of bodily autonomy.
The protest started in front of the Nebraska Union. The event was in collaboration with 50 other student unions from across the country as part of a National Day of Action for Bodily Autonomy.
Unionize UNL is a group of graduate student workers joining together to fight for the rights of all graduate students. The organization is horizontally structured and non-hierarchical with a group of multiple students called the steering committee who govern the organization.
The protest kicked off with a chant of “Bodily autonomy is non-negotiable.” The chanting was followed up by a speech from Katelynn Shadoan, a second year graduate student seeking a Master in Psychology and member of Unionize UNL’s steering committee. Shadoan addressed both a recent case of a young woman’s Facebook messages being subpoenaed to charge her for seeking abortion services and the large number of graduate students who did not have access to healthcare provided by the university for about a month.
“We were approached by another university in California about participating in the National Day of Action for Bodily Autonomy, and we said ‘Yeah, we’ll put something together,’” said Shadoan.
Free food and drinks were provided by Everett Free Grocery Program in collaboration with Unionize UNL. The members of the Unionize UNL steering committee made it clear that bodily autonomy refers to more than just access to abortion, saying the definition expands to all kinds of affordable and easy access to medical care.
“When we talk about bodily autonomy, yes we are talking about abortion, but we’re actually talking about even more than that,” said Kathleen Dillon, a third year graduate student seeking a doctorate in English and member of Unionize UNL’s steering committee. “We’re talking about access to gender affirming care, trans healthcare. We’re talking about access to birth control, access to life saving medications that are expensive, even with insurance.”
Many students like Eliot Gray, a sophomore studying sociology and psychology, showed up and missed class to support the event.
“I think in light of the Supreme Court decision, it’s kind of more important now than ever, because now we’re seeing the real potential that that system has to completely counteract the will of the people,” said Gray.