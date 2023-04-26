Former Gov. Pete Ricketts proposed to Nebraska senators to build a new prison to replace the current outdated facilities at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.
Two years ago, Scott Frakes, former state prison director, pitched building a new $230 million state prison and repurposing the oldest facility — the state penitentiary here in Lincoln. The budget has gone up since then and is now at $350 million. Another option would be to spend $196 million on updating the old penitentiary to current standards, according to the DLR Group of Omaha who is contracted to design the new facility.
“I don’t necessarily like the idea,” said Diana Alvarado Ramos, a junior studying philosophy and criminology and criminal justice. “I think making a new prison rather than giving more resources to parole officers, education or organizations who focus on helping offenders reintegrate into society isn’t the best idea. Focusing on building a new prison purposefully ignores the preexisting problems that exist for people who have offended or may offend in the future.”
In September, Frakes signed a contract with the DLR Group for $13.6 million for design and site work on the proposed new prison. With this contract, locating a location for the new prison has started, even without approval from lawmakers.
“I know it would be financially costly,” Ramos said. “The old one had and still has a lot of issues in terms of age and overcrowding, and I’m sure that policymakers prefer to just make a new one than fix the old prison. I think that the major problems should’ve been fixed and updated, and used any remaining funds to help offenders seek education, rehabilitation opportunities and help indigent communities in order to prevent them from going to prison in the first place.”
Nebraska lawmakers have yet to make a decision to go through with this. However, the Legislature has reserved $255 million for a new prison. Another additional $95 million is being requested by Gov. Jim Pillen to cover the new increased costs of the proposed prison.
“It irks me to see a budget so high when nothing else will change about the current system we have in play,” Ramos said. “We have so many ongoing issues here in Nebraska, even outside of the criminal justice system, and it saddens me that rather than help Nebraskans improve their overall lives, we will simply create another massive institution to keep putting away people who fell prey to addiction, poverty, poor healthcare.”
Building a new prison can take three to four years after finding a location according to Robert Houston, a professor in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of Nebraska Omaha. This means depending on the location of the possible new prison, there could be construction traffic.
Houston is also the former Director of the Department of Corrections for three different prisons.
“Historically, facilities were built in rural communities for economic development,” Houston said. “The problem with this is the difficulty in hiring and retaining staff. The facility is described in an advertisement for counties/cities to generate bids. There are about 275 criteria that communities must meet, like close to hospitals, citizen support, employment base.”
Houston said he believes the new prison will most likely be built in the eastern part of the state near or in Lincoln or Omaha.
The new prison would have 1,500 beds, however, whether a new prison is the answer to overcrowding is still a concern to lawmakers and advocates like Diane Amdor of the Nebraska Appleseed Center. People who support a new prison based on public safety are using too narrow a definition, Amdor said at a legislative session back in February.
Two years ago, Nebraska’s prisons held an average of over 5,300 inmates, while they were designed to house 3,600.
“From what I know, our prisons are extremely overcrowded, but I don’t think making a new prison is necessarily the way to fight overcrowding,” Ramos said. “The way to end overcrowding in prisons is by fighting against the preexisting problems within society. Overcrowding is a tragic consequence of the war on drugs and systematic racism, and no person in a prison should have to suffer poor health and living conditions because of it.”