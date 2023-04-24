Amy Walter, a U.S. political analyst and editor, publisher and owner of The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter, spoke at the Nebraska Union on Wednesday about what is known and unknown about the approaching presidential season.
Her lecture is part of the Peter J. Hoagland Integrity in Public Service Lecture Series, which is held annually and rotates between the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska Omaha.
As Walter spoke to the packed Swanson Auditorium, she incorporated her decades of political reporting to help the audience understand what's to come in the upcoming year.
“In this era of info overload, there's too much happening,” Walter said in her lecture. “I'm getting inundated with data and news and things from my TikTok feeds and whatever else goes on out there.”
She explained that understanding what’s to come requires building a framework, which she said requires understanding and analyzing the recent past elections as Americans shift from the center to opposite sides. These recent voting shifts, which show that U.S. voters more often vote within their parties, can help predict what is to come.
Walter also said to focus on things that can’t be specifically predicted, like what issues will be discussed and who the candidates will be, through the lens of where we are now.
From there, she recommended staying hopeful and looking toward progress when defining what no one can attempt to predict.
She cited a quote from late Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, defining this way of thinking as defining the “known-knowns, the known-unknowns and the unknown-unknowns.”
From there, one can begin to make sense of where the country’s political landscape is at so that one can understand where it’s going.
The Known-Knowns
When it comes to defining what we already know for the upcoming election, Walter said Americans should focus on where the country has voted in the recent past.
She said that a “deeply entrenched polarization and partisanship” in recent elections led to fewer voters switching their party alignment when voting. This is a new change, she added.
When she started covering Congress in 1997 for the Cook Political Report, Walter said that over 100 districts had an elected representative from an area that voted for a president of the other party.
“I would meet these voters all the time who’d say, ‘I don't like those people in Washington, but my guy, my woman, she's not like that,’” Walter said.
Today, she said, only 23 representatives come from districts that voted for a president of a different party. Nebraska U.S. Rep. Don Bacon of the second congressional district is one of them, as he, a Republican, represents a district which President Joe Biden won in the 2020 election.
According to Walter, in the last 30 years, the number of people who lived in counties where populations voted overwhelmingly in favor of one party rose from 42% to 58%.
“People don’t see anyone in their day-to-day life that voted differently than they did,” Walter said.
Since 2008, 80% of all states have voted the same in the Electoral College for presidential elections, leaving fewer and fewer swing states. In addition, elections are being won by smaller margins than ever before, according to Walter.
“If both sides are really deeply dug in and evenly matched in size… then small shifts in votes have huge consequences,” Walter said.
Known-Unknowns
Walter defined the biggest unknown right now as this question: “Who the heck is going to be the nominee for both parties?”
When looking at the data, she said it was clear that Americans don’t want a rematch of 2020. However, she said, that’s what they might end up getting.
When it comes to support for Biden’s second term, Walter cited a recent Monmouth University study in which only 25% of Democrats wanted him to run again, while 44% preferred he stepped aside.
Even with the low amount of support within Biden’s own party, Walter doesn’t expect a top-tier candidate to challenge him.
In that same study, when asked what other candidate Democrats would support as the nominee instead of Biden, 51% responded that they didn’t know, with the rest of the votes spread across 17 names. Vice President Kamala Harris led the field with 13%.
For the Republican nomination, she said that while former President Donald Trump is in the forefront, other candidates might have a larger chance.
Walter sees the Republican field in a spot where around one-third are “always Trump” voters and around 10-15% are on the opposite side, strongly opposed to him. This leaves around 50-60% of the Republican electorate which she classified as “alternative curious.”
According to Walter, this voting base doesn’t want to return to a pre-Trump Republican candidate but might be looking for someone younger and more professional. To go against Trump would require someone who won’t go after him personally but would point out that he hasn’t been successful in winning elections.
“In 2018, he didn’t win the House, in 2020, he lost the presidency and in 2022, his supported candidates did very poorly in midterm elections,” Walter said.
Right now, she said that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis looks like the best candidate to take his spot.
While DeSantis is currently polling below Trump, holding 38% of GOP primary voters' approval, the test for the Republican ticket begins if or when he officially announces his presidential candidacy, Walter said. She estimated that this will occur in June.
From then, she said DeSantis will have to set his narrative as a candidate.
“And if you’re not named DeSantis or Trump, what you’re hoping is that those two beat the heck out of each other for these next few months,” she said. “They’re like the Tyrannosaurus rexes right now, just going after each other, taking chunks of flesh out with their little hands.”
Any other potential Republican candidate would have to be the optimistic uniter, someone coming in as a breath of fresh air, she said.
Instead of elections being defined by age-old fights over government size and spending, Walter said the political landscape now is focused on social issues, where voters’ positions connect to their identity.
“You don’t really compromise on your core values as easily as you compromise on a tax rate,” Walter said.
The Unknown-Unknowns
As she reached her final point, Walter homed in on how young Americans can redefine the upcoming election by overcoming partisanship.
“You guys have a lot longer to deal with this,” Walter said. “Is this what your fate is, to live in this deeply polarized, divided country?”
To break the increasing partisanship that Walter addressed as known-knowns, she highlighted public service, the media consumption of college-aged students and their unique demographic mindset.
As the parent of a 16-year-old, she admitted that while she doesn’t understand the younger generation’s media consumption, she believes current college-aged people see the world differently than older people.
Because younger people see things like politics, gender, race and class in a “radically and beautifully different” way than past generations, she said, the cycle of hyper-partisanship can come to an end.
While older generations try to solve newer problems with older solutions, she believed members of Gen Z are able to remodel, reimagine or blow up the current political process.
“We are living in a time of incredible disruption in history,” Walter said. “I really do think it is your efforts here — this generation's efforts — to redefine the institutions that are going to help us heal and move forward.”