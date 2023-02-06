The cost of a four-year degree at a university can prove to be quite expensive. Many families spend years saving up to pay for their children’s education, while others work tirelessly to afford payment on their own. For low-income families, the price of college can prove to be a barrier for higher education, and without the help of scholarships, financial aid and subsidies like the Pell Grant, millions of students would not be able to attend college.
Federal Pell Grants are awarded to undergraduate students who display high financial need—calculated through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid students are required to submit every year. The award amount for the grant has jumped this year by $500 for a maximum value of nearly $7,400.
This is on top of a $400 increase the year before, resulting in the largest two-year increase in program history, according to USA Today.
Not every undergraduate student will receive the full $7,400, as the award amount depends on estimated family contribution for education costs.
Twenty-four percent of undergraduate domestic students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln received the Pell Grant in 2022, tied with 2021 in being the largest percentage in the last decade at the university, according to data provided by Justin Chase Brown, director of scholarships & financial aid at UNL.
This means that around 4,800 undergraduate students at UNL could benefit from this increase.
“This is a significant increase and will likely be more than what the tuition increase would be, so the purchasing power of the Pell Grant will have increased,” Brown said. “It is the most significant increase to Pell year-over-year since 2009-2010.”
Pell Grant eligibility is determined by Congress, and the formula to determine who qualifies will be changing significantly beginning in the 2024-25 academic year, according to Brown. Changes will include a simplification of the FAFSA application, a new need analysis formula for determining grant eligibility and linking eligibility to family size and the federal poverty level.
Madysen Patire, a sophomore secondary education major at UNL, is one of the university's Pell Grant recipients.
“The Pell Grant, along with many other forms of financial aid, has helped me enroll at UNL without having to worry about the financials of school,” Patire said. “I can strictly focus on working towards my degree and focusing on my education, and I really appreciate that.”
For Patire, grant money impacted both if and where she went to school.
“If I didn’t have the Pell Grant money I would still be attending school, but I think it would come down to which school is cheaper,” Patire said. “I would really have to ask myself if the education and activities I am involved in at UNL are worth paying a little extra than I would at another school.”
The $500 increase in grant money can go a long way when it comes to college expenses. The average student spent about $340 on course materials in the 2021-2022 academic year, so while the money won’t make a huge dent in tuition costs, it may help with some of the more minor fees that sometimes go overlooked.
President Joe Biden plans to increase the maximum Pell Grant to $13,000 by 2029, which will likely make higher education even more affordable for its recipients.
“I think that the grant money should always continue to increase as long as it can,” Patire said. “Money shouldn’t be a stressor or a reason you don’t go to college.”
Money can be a huge burden for some students attending college, Patire said, and can get in the way of a student’s educational success.
“The Pell Grant is important for me because it helps me focus more on my education and lowers the stress that I think about when deciding on how I am going to pay for college,” Patire said. “It’s a really positive and helpful resource.”