The Husker Vote Coalition and Lincoln Get Out the Vote Coalition hosted their first Night of Listening event on Thursday, which aimed to broaden University of Nebraska-Lincoln students and community members' knowledge of their rights as voters in preparation for the Nov. 8 election.
The event featured three speakers from organizations focused on elections and civic engagement from across Lincoln including Guadalupe Esquivel, Nebraska Civic Engagement Table’s communications and policy manager, Ken Bartling, a chairman for the Husker Vote Coalition, and Heather Engdahl, Civic Nebraska’s director of voting rights.
In addition to its in-person presentation in the Nebraska Union's Swanson Auditorium, the event was also live streamed to the Nebraska Civic Engagement Table’s Facebook page..
During the event, speakers highlighted the ongoing need to prevent voter discrimination in Nebraska, voter intimidation and electioneering – actions, such as wearing political attire, that could make elections less fair.
Esquivel, serving as a moderator, began the event by prompting Bartling and Engdahl with frequently asked questions about ballots and voting rights before opening the floor for questions.
These questions included but were not limited to what voting rights are for those with felony convictions, what additional support can be provided to voters with disabilities to ensure they can cast their ballots, important deadlines and even whether people are allowed to take a selfie with their completed ballot.
“In the state of Nebraska it is specifically allowed for people to take photographs with their own ballots,” Bartling said. “So if you're very passionate about voting, you're very passionate about a specific candidate, you're totally eligible and within the rights of the Elections Act.”
One of the biggest topics discussed was voter discrimination.
“There are several different laws passed by Congress over the years to protect people from discrimination in voting. One of the major ones is the Help America Vote Act which provides some funding and allows voters to participate in free and fair elections,” Bartling said.
Another topic the speakers focused on was voter intimidation and electioneering such as obstructing entrance to a polling place and wearing political attire regarding a candidate on the ballot.
“We have the right to vote free of intimidation and electioneering also in the form of bribery or anybody trying to influence the way that we should vote, especially within 200 feet of our polling place and definitely inside the polling place,” said Engdahl.
The speakers urged voters to reach out to the Secretary of State or civic harassment hotlines and poll officials if they notice any form of intimidation or electioneering inside or within 200 feet of the polling place.
In addition, the speakers talked about upcoming registration deadlines to ensure that voters are ready to vote on Nov. 8. The deadline for in-office registration and any requests for absentee ballots by mail is Oct. 28 and the deadline for early voting is Nov. 7 at 5 p.m.
Husker Vote Coalition and Lincoln Get Out the Vote Coalition will be hosting a second Night of Listening on Nov. 2, 2022 at 7 p.m. in the Swanson Auditorium. The event will be focused on ballots and how to get involved with polling.
“This is a very important discussion to be able to have,” said Esquivel. “We're right around the corner to election day, and we need to make sure that Nebraskans are able to fully exercise their right to vote.”