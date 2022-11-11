The Random Acts of Kindness club harnesses kindness to improve emotional well-being and create positive change at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Founded this semester, RAK engages in service work and volunteer opportunities with a mission to create a ripple effect of kindness across UNL, passing kindness from one stranger to the next.
RAK also invites guest speakers to monthly general meetings and hosts study sessions.
Inspired by a local movement, Eric Yim, a sophomore computer science major, founded RAK in August of this year.
Yim was motivated by a nonprofit organization that was established in his hometown of York, Nebraska. Soaring For C is a movement in memory of Cessna Elyse Brestel, a 15-year-old girl who committed suicide. In her remembrance, her parents started the nonprofit to shine a light on mental illness for young people.
“You never know what just a little bit of kindness, a little bit of love can do for someone and what that could have them do for someone else,” Yim said. “The impact that can be created by something that doesn’t cost you, like giving a cookie, smiling at someone, opening the door for someone, buying coffee for a person. It's little things that might make them do something for someone else.”
One focus of Soaring For C is promoting random acts of kindness by distributing re-giftable cards that challenge the receiver to do an act of kindness for another person. This movement sparked national interest, and inspired Yim to introduce the idea to UNL.
“I wanted to bring something like that to campus and I wanted to start giving these cards away,” Yim said. “I also want to create a community, a safe space for people, and start talking a conversation around mental health, stress awareness and suicide prevention because college can be one of the most stressful times for people.”
In the group’s first semester, members organized community cleanup times, provided volunteers for local food drives and held campus well-being events.
At their monthly general meetings, RAK invites speakers to talk about stress awareness, mental health and the benefits of kindness. Manda Williamson, a psychology professor, joined them recently to discuss the measurable impacts that acts of kindness can have on others. She said showing kindness increases general well-being for both parties.
One recent outreach event revolved around Appreciation Cookies - free cookie goody bags - which club members distributed in the hope that they would be regifted. The bags also included a sticker, small trinkets and a Soaring For C random act of kindness card.
“You get a cookie, and you feel good,” said RAK Executive Philanthropy Chairperson Abraham Cervantes Garcias. “You could have the worst day ever, or have the best day ever. Either way, getting that cookie just feels good.”
As a new organization at UNL, RAK officers are focused on building the group from the ground up. Cervantes Garcias describes it as a learning experience, trying to communicate with various professors to organize speeches and maintain student cooperation.
“A lot of student organizations already have that backlog of their connections like that,” Cervantes Garcias said. “We don't. It's been a lot of work trying to build those connections that have that backlog that other student organizations already set up.”
The group emphasizes that acts of kindness can mean the difference between a good or bad day for a stranger.
Even witnessing kindness produces oxytocin, sometimes referred to as the “love hormone,” which lowers blood pressure and improves overall heart health. It is also proven to increase self-esteem and optimism.
“Sometimes when you feel bad about yourself, and then you do something kind for others, those mirror neurons work,” said Zanib Al Razaq, executive marketing chairperson of RAK. “Then the person smiles at you and that makes their day, and it makes you feel better. It's gonna be something small. I think it's just so much fun to just see it across people's faces.”
RAK currently focuses on TRIO Scholars – students who are income-qualified, first generation or have a documented disability – and has multiple events targeted towards them in the future. Yim said they have a movie night planned in January, and then another after spring break with therapy dogs and a speaker.
John Goldrich, UNL Counseling and Psychological Services’ licensed mental health practitioner, will speak at their final meeting of the semester on Nov. 16, and will discuss stress awareness, mental health, suicide prevention and some of the resources that CAPS provides.
“It’s important to be more conscious of what kindness is and how you actually impact other’s lives,” Cervantes Garcias said. “Even if it's something small for you, it may make someone else’s day.”