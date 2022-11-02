The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department launched a new lost and found system, which provides the UNL community and its visitors a new way to find and report missing items.
The website has a list of all missing items that have been turned in to UNLPD and also has an option to file a claim for a lost item that is not listed.
UNL police have returned 51 items since the launch of the new website on Oct. 1 compared to the 29 items returned in September, according to Sara Haake, dispatch director for UNLPD.
“University Police Department is like a centralized location for lost and found. Departments and colleges, the unions and the rec centers can call us and turn over found items,” Haake said.
Before this system, finding where to go for a missing item was more confusing, according to Haake.
“Sometimes, people don't know where to call for lost and found,” Haake said.
In order to file a claim or pick up a lost item, individuals will be asked a few specific questions to prove the item belongs to them. Items are held for around 30 days, according to Haake.
“For example, if you're claiming an electronic, we're going to ask what the passcode is to unlock it so we can make sure that you get it back to the right owner because sometimes electronics look similar,” Haake said.
The website is not restricted to just UNL students and faculty, according to Haake. Anyone who has recently visited UNL and lost an item can look on the website to find their item or claim a missing item.
“Before, this was kind of a black hole of found property,” Haake said. “This gives us an opportunity to really bridge that gap.”