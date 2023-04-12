The needs of low-income students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are now being prioritized by a new student government task force.
Spearheaded by two freshmen, the Association of Students at the University of Nebraska voted March 22 to create the Low Income Student Task Force.
The group is focused on advocating for and representing students by highlighting resources that already exist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln like Husker Hub, creating new resources, organizing events and hosting consistent open office hours.
Laila Doyle, a freshman nutrition and health sciences major, and Madie Beasley, a freshman biochemistry and classics and religious studies major, created the task force and will be co-chairs for the upcoming semester.
The bill to establish the task force, GB35, identifies a low-income student as “someone who receives food stamps, comes from families with an annual income in the lowest 20% nationally (around $40,000) or below 200% of the federal poverty line” and highlights that, while there are resources on campus for these students, they are not well-known to the student body.
Because the task force is student-run, Doyle and Beasley said their goal is to provide a space in which low-income students feel comfortable asking for help. When a student reaches out to them with an income-based problem, they want to point them to a solution.
“We want to be a bridge — a middleman, almost,” Beasley said. “I want you to be able to come to me if you have an issue, and if it’s not an issue we can solve, we know who can solve it. We want to be the first place students can go.”
While the task force is working with UNL-based organizations to raise awareness for already available resources, the group said they will be hosting at least one event a semester for students.
The committee said they are planning on talking with other campus groups to host events like a clothing drive or providing free meals for students.
Additionally, the low-income task force will host office hours where they can talk to students in a low-stress environment. These will be held in open classrooms or study rooms and will occur weekly or biweekly, Doyle and Beasley said.
The team described office hours as low-commitment, where students don’t need to make an appointment and can show up whenever they need financial help without the potential stigma that surrounds that.
“We’ll hold them in classrooms and like spaces that aren’t so intimidating to students,” Doyle said. “It's a way to talk without the pressure of your financial background.”
The pair said they plan on hosting two office hours before the end of the semester after getting the word out.
To extend the outreach of already existing programs, the group said they’re planning on making posters, posting on ASUN social media and hosting Q and A events with Husker Hub, a UNL program where students can get a variety of financial help, so students can come and ask questions regarding financial need.
As Vice President of Abel Hall Government, Beasley said she noticed others in need not being aware of financial resources.
She specifically highlighted CashCourse, a free online course for financial literacy and budgeting, as something many students aren’t aware of.
“It was a lot of, ‘you have a problem, and there’s a solution,’” Beasley said. “They don’t know about the solution, and that in itself is a problem.”
Both Doyle and Beasley were Freshman Campus Leadership Associates, a group of 20 appointed freshmen whose final project is to propose a bill for the ASUN senate. This task force was the result of this initiative.
Instead of proposing a singular bill advocating for low-income students, the two decided to create the task force so that they could spend focused time advocating for them, including drafting potential future legislation for the ASUN senate.
“Student government is a place where people who can't speak should be heard,” Beasley said. “We want to represent students who can't make it to meetings because they have jobs and stuff to take care of. We want to speak for them."