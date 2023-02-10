Nebraska Medicine opposes two bills introduced by the Nebraska Legislature that would limit medical care for trans youths and abortion rights.
The “Let Them Grow Act,” LB574, introduced by Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, would prohibit trans youth under the age of 19 from receiving gender-affirming procedures.
Nearly every major medical and mental health organization in the U.S. supports gender-affirming care, according to an emailed statement from a spokesperson with Nebraska Medicine.
“Our opposition to LB574 is rooted in the barriers it will create between patients and the evidence-based care they deserve,” the spokesperson said.
Youths and their families deserve compassionate, age-appropriate and individualized healthcare, according to the spokesperson.
“Parental consent is required by law and central to providing any type of medical care to minor patients, including gender care,” the spokesperson said.
The “Heartbeat Act,” LB626, introduced by Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, would prohibit doctors from performing abortions once cardiac activity is detected, generally around the sixth week of pregnancy.
“[LB626] would interfere with the doctor-patient relationship and penalize providers for acting within their medical training,” the spokesperson said.
The bill states that if there is a medical emergency that would “in reasonable medical judgment” necessitate an abortion, it would count as a medical exception to the bill. But Nebraska Medicine said the exceptions cited in the bill are insufficient to account for all the different scenarios in which it would be medically necessary to terminate a pregnancy.
“Medicine is extraordinarily complex,” the spokesperson said. “Each patient and each case is different, and each expertly trained provider must be able to rely on that training to do what is best without fear of penalty.”
On Wednesday, the Nebraska Legislature Health and Human Services Committee heard testimony for LB574 at the State Capitol. The same committee heard testimony regarding LB626 on Feb. 1. No further action has been taken on either bill.