A spirited hearing took place at the Nebraska State Capitol on Wednesday as supporters and opponents of the ‘heartbeat’ bill testified for nearly eight hours in front of the Nebraska Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee.
Sen. Joni Albrecht introduced the bill, LB626, in January, which would ban abortions once cardiac activity, or a heartbeat, is detected, usually around the sixth week of pregnancy. Currently, abortion in Nebraska is legal until twenty weeks of pregnancy.
The committee did not vote on Wednesday following the hearing and has not yet announced when the vote will take place. If the committee votes to advance the bill, it will go to the legislature for debate.
The bill would require doctors to perform an ultrasound prior to an abortion, and if cardiac activity is detected, they would be unable to continue with the abortion. The bill applies only to intrauterine pregnancies, excluding instances of ectopic pregnancy, IVF and miscarriage.
“The Nebraska Heartbeat Act is about one thing: protecting babies who have heartbeats from elective abortions,” Albrecht said in her weekly blog post.
Albrecht did not respond to The Daily Nebraskan’s requests for interviews.
Exceptions in the bill include instances of rape, incest or medical emergency. The bill defines medical emergency as any condition — in “reasonable medical judgment” — that would lead to the woman's death or substantial and irreversible physical impairment.
It also clarifies that a medical emergency does not include one that is based on a “claim or diagnosis that the woman will engage in conduct which would result in her death or in substantial and irreversible physical impairment.”
Sen. Danielle Conrad said abortion measures typically go to the Judiciary Committee, as they are better versed in legal matters.
“Proponents are making claims that there are no criminal penalties for doctors in this version of the abortion ban,” Conrad said. “In fact, there’s a host of criminal penalties on the books that have been utilized to criminalize the efforts of women seeking abortions or healthcare professionals.”
Conrad, the former executive director for the ACLU of Nebraska, has been vocal about her opposition to the ban, noting that the hearing came at a sooner date than normal, leaving both sides with less time to prepare.
“Everything has been fast tracked,” Conrad said. “And that’s not an accident. It’s another effort by the tyranny of the majority to undermine civil rights and civil liberties.”
Medical professionals have criticized the language used in ‘heartbeat bills’ across the nation, claiming that while the heart begins to develop around the sixth week of pregnancy, the cardiac activity is not considered a fetal heartbeat until the chambers of the heart have developed and can be detected in ultrasounds, usually between 17 and 20 weeks gestation.
OBGYN Jennifer Hill came from Omaha to testify against the ban, saying that she sees the right to abortion as a fundamental human right.
“Whether or not abortion is right is not for us to decide as a state and as a non-religious entity,” Hill said.