The Nebraska Legislature Health and Human Services Committee heard testimony at the State Capitol on Wednesday for a bill that would prohibit doctors from performing gender-altering procedures for youth under the age of 19.
The “Let Them Grow Act,” LB 574, is one of two bills concerning youth transgender rights introduced to the Nebraska Legislature by Sen. Kathleen Kauth on Jan. 17.
The second bill, “Sports and Spaces Act,” LB 575, would require schools to designate bathrooms and sports teams on the basis of biological sex for youth under the age of 19. The hearing for LB 575 will take place on Feb. 13 in front of the Education Committee.
Kauth did not respond to The Daily Nebraskan’s requests for comment.
Spectrum UNL, a student organization geared toward LGBTQ+ students and allies, opposes LB 574 and 575, stating that the bills cause direct harm to the individuals of the LGBTQ+ community.
Nearly one in five transgender and nonbinary youths attempted suicide in 2022, according to a national study by The Trevor Project, a nonprofit focused on LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention. The study also found that LGBTQ+ youth who believed their school to be LGBTQ+-affirming reported lower rates of suicide attempts.
“By allowing trans youth the opportunity to make informed decisions about their own bodies, they can alleviate some of this distress,” a spokesperson for Spectrum UNL said. “Taking away these opportunities only puts them further into harm’s way.”
Pat Tetreault, a UNL alumna and board officer for PFLAG Lincoln, encourages people to understand the implications of the bills being proposed and to communicate with Nebraska legislators about the bills.
“It is both a right and a responsibility to be informed,” Tetreault said in an email.
These bills are just two of many controversial bills in the Nebraska Legislature so far this year, including a bill that would prohibit abortion once a heartbeat is detected and another that would ban youth under the age of 19 from attending drag shows.
There are currently 18 states with laws banning transgender youth from participating in sports teams outside of their biological sex.
Arkansas became the first state to pass legislation prohibiting gender-altering surgery for minors in 2021, with Alabama, Arizona and Texas following in 2022. Utah joined these states on Jan. 28, becoming the first state this year to adopt such a ban.
In response to the bill, Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln introduced a motion to adjourn the Legislature sine die, or indefinitely, saying the bills would strip Nebraskans of their civil rights. The motion failed 33-7.
“These are very dangerous measures,” Conrad said. “The results would be big government interference with the most private aspects of our lives.”
Many states that have passed similar legislation to restrict transgender youth have also faced lengthy civil rights debates, according to Conrad. For example, Utah’s passing of a gender-affirming care ban has drawn lawsuits from the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah and the National Center for Lesbian Rights.
“We’ve seen the experience in our sister states that these measures can result in costly, lengthy civil rights litigation [and] negative effects on physical and mental health for the citizenry,” Conrad said.