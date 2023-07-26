Chancellor Rodney Bennett announced today that Aug. 30 will be an instructional continuity day at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln: in-person classes will be remote or canceled and the majority of campus facilities will be closed, excluding the Nebraska Union, University Libraries, and University Health Center.
UNL expects Volleyball Day, which falls on a Wednesday, to bring 91,000 people to Memorial Stadium, according to their July 26 press release. The event comprises two volleyball games and a country music concert and could set the world record for most attendees of a volleyball match.
All academic spaces on City, East, and Innovation campuses will be closed to activities not related to Volleyball Day or the critical functions of the university, according to an email to campus from Bennett. In addition, most academic buildings will require an NCard for entry. The College of Law and College of Dentistry plan to be open.
“This will be a historic day for UNL. It is an incredible opportunity to celebrate Nebraska’s rich volleyball tradition and to show the world how Husker Nation stands up in support of our student-athletes,” Bennett said in the email.