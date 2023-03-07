Bekka Hitz, an Omaha native and senior special education 7-12 major, isn’t planning on staying in Nebraska after graduating, and she isn’t the only one.
While the demand for a well-educated workforce in Nebraska is growing, the net number of people leaving the state each year with a bachelor's degree or more has increased from 1,104 people in 2010 to 4,548 in 2021, according to the University of Nebraska Omaha’s Center for Public Affairs Research.
Josie Schafer, director of UNO’s Center for Public Affairs Research, presented at the Board of Regents meeting in February how both demographic realities and the changing workforce environment are putting increased pressure on education institutions and, particularly, higher education institutions, in the state.
Schafer said jobs are the number one reason people left Nebraska, quoting findings from both a current population survey by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and a LinkedIn survey by the Center for Public Affairs Research and Greater Omaha Chamber.
While the demand for a well-educated workforce, those with a bachelor’s degree or higher, is growing, only 22% of Nebraskans have that degree, meaning there aren’t enough people to fill those jobs, according to Schafer.
“It is so important for institutions of higher education right now in the state — because of those demographic realities, because of the changing workforce dynamics — that they are just critical in recruiting, training and retaining that high-skill, high-demand, high-wage workforce,” Schafer said.
Schafer said she believes that brain drain is primarily driven by job opportunities in other states. Since Nebraska has less high-skill, high-wage jobs, which those with bachelor’s degrees are more likely to seek out, they leave Nebraska for other states that have more openings.
“Most people that leave Nebraska are in the workforce in Nebraska, which means they're going to show up in other states in the workforce,” Schafer said.
In 2021, around 33% of Nebraskans aged 25 and older had some college or associate’s degrees, according to Schafer.
“That’s actually a really large percentage of the population,” Schafer said. “We want to identify that group of people and find out their barriers and challenges to completing the degree.”
For Hitz, her decision to leave the state after graduation stems partly from recent state legislation that she said does not align with her political beliefs.
“The way that Nebraska’s government is leaning kind of scares me,” Hitz said. “Especially with the new legislation around teaching … definitely while starting my career, I don’t want it to be in that climate.”
Sen. Danielle Conrad, who represents District 46, which includes the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s city and east campuses, said she believes that such legislation contributes to the increased brain drain and undermines Nebraska’s ability to be competitive as a state.
“These exact kinds of hateful measures absolutely inhibit our shared goals of recruiting and retaining young people and top talent into our state to address our workforce challenges and grow our economy,” Conrad said.
Schafer said that making sure young people especially are aware of the job opportunities in the state is key in growing the labor market of highly-skilled workers.
“Nebraska is still so high on so many metrics, of being hard-working and having a culture of work,” Schafer said. “I think we’re okay, we just really have to adapt to these changing realities around us.”