The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first over-the-counter, non-prescription naloxone nasal spray in a news release on March 29, which could later become available on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s campus.
Naloxone, the generic name for the ‘Narcan’ brand, is the standard treatment for opioid overdose. It attaches to opioid receptors to reverse and block opioid effects, rapidly reversing overdose, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
“The FDA remains committed to addressing the evolving complexities of the overdose crisis. As part of this work, the agency has used its regulatory authority to facilitate greater access to naloxone by encouraging the development of and approving an over-the-counter naloxone product to address the dire public health need,” said FDA Commissioner Robert Califf in the news release.
The over-the-counter nasal spray’s availability is determined by the manufacturer. Once it is available, it will be available for purchase at drug stores, convenience stores, grocery stores and even online, according to the FDA news release.
The University Health Center plans to carry the over-the-counter spray once it is available, according to an email from the pharmacy team.
The health center already provides a free, prescription-based Narcan nasal spray, thanks to their participation in a state sponsored program, according to a spokesperson for the health center’s pharmacy.
The program, called Stop Overdose Nebraska, works to educate the public on Narcan’s life-saving abilities and provides information for resources to get people the help they need.
“The University Health Center Pharmacy can provide Narcan nasal spray to anyone wishing to obtain it, free of charge,” the spokesperson said. “It is able to be dispensed per a standing order with the State of Nebraska without the patient presenting with a prescription.”
Getting the current nasal spray from the health center does require filling out some paperwork, according to the spokesperson.
The FDA first approved Narcan nasal spray for prescription use in 2015. To switch the spray to over-the-counter availability, the manufacturer had to provide data showing the drug is safe and effective for directed use. They also had to show that consumers understand how to use the drug without a healthcare professional’s supervision, according to the FDA news release.
In 2020, there were 214 drug overdose-related deaths in Nebraska. The Stop Overdose Nebraska website reported that around 35% of those deaths were opioid related.
Signs of an opioid overdose include small, constricted pupils, loss of consciousness, weak or no breathing, choking, limp body, cold or clammy skin and discolored skin, especially in the lips and nails.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends calling 911 immediately if you suspect someone is experiencing an overdose. After calling 911, the CDC says to administer naloxone, try to keep the person awake, lay them on their side and stay with them until first responders arrive.
Nebraska’s Good Samaritan law largely protects 911 callers from being arrested when calling about drug or alcohol overdose.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Counseling and Psychological Services offers a variety of services for those who are experiencing drug or alcohol abuse.