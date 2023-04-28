Room 114 — the room number of the first location a 43-year-old man entered and opened fire on Michigan State University's campus at 8:18 p.m. on Feb. 13, killing two and injuring seven in that room alone.
Room 114 is the same room number Alexie Logue enters every week around the same time to study creative writing on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s campus.
Walking through the quiet campus and into class the day after the MSU shooting, Logue, a junior English major, quickly noticed Room 114 in Burnett Hall doesn’t have a lock on its door — something she was immediately concerned about. And, the parallel between her classroom and the site of the MSU shooting was not lost on her.
“Realizing that it was kind of very similar circumstances was just kind of terrifying,” Logue said. “Being in that building with nobody else there is just very eerie. Usually when you walk into a building for a class, it's very loud and there's people everywhere. And when you walk in at night when you're going to class, nobody is there.”
Logue began wondering how students can protect themselves against threats, such as an active shooter, if the classroom door doesn’t lock.
“We just want to get our education so we can go out into the world and achieve our goals. But if something were to happen — a shooter were to enter the building or something — there's no guarantee that any of us would be okay because there's no safety measures in place that I've ever even heard of, besides the posters around that say to run and hide,” Logue said.
“I feel like there should be more in place than just run and hide because you can't hide when the doors don't lock.”
According to Carrie Hulsey-Greene, the director of reputation management and public safety communications, locks on doors and windows are not standard across campus for a couple of reasons.
The status of whether a classroom door locks or not is typically determined by when the building was built and the full purpose of the room because many areas of campus are multi-use.
“It's difficult for any organization of this size to provide full access to spaces and to secure rooms that are used by various instructors and staff and large populations of students,” Hulsey-Greene said in an email.
There are several task forces across campuses that work to routinely review standards regarding securing buildings, according to Hulsey-Greene, none of which have come to a general consensus of whether to add locks to doors or not.
“It should go without saying that the safety of our campus community and the security of our facilities is a top priority for the university,” Hulsey-Greene said.
When Logue first discovered the lack of locks on doors, she turned to UNL Facilities Maintenance & Operations for answers. While the person she spoke with at the department was unable to answer her question, she didn’t stop her search, asking her advisor next, who told her it was most likely due to fire reasons or complications in giving every professor the correct keys.
“I understand that it would be expensive to replace all of the doorknobs and get all professors keys for the classrooms that they would need. But, I would think safety would trump that,” Logue said.
Logue originally started her college career at Southeast Community College, where she said classrooms felt more secure. However, she said she doesn’t necessarily feel unsafe at UNL.
While many schools across the nation perform regular active shooter drills, the Ashland native said she had never experienced any form of practice for an intruder situation during high school.
“I think part of the reason why it concerns me is because at my high school we didn't ever do drills or anything,” Logue said. “And so, it just is something that's always concerned me throughout my life from high school to college.”