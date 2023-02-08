Many students may remember touring the University of Nebraska State Museum in Morrill Hall on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s city campus when they were younger. To some, it was the first place where the spark of passion for history and science was discovered, but the museum has more to offer to the Lincoln community than just field trips.
The museum is working to be more accessible by giving back to the Lincoln community through frequent fundraising events and reduced ticket price options for those in need.
“Our staff attended a meeting with Prosper Lincoln that highlighted income challenges for members of the community, but also the importance of trying to increase education opportunities, especially for youth,” said Caroline Clements, public relations coordinator and membership manager at the State Museum. “If we want people to be able to enjoy science, we need to be able to ensure that their basic needs are being met.”
The museum’s goal was to break down barriers and increase accessibility to those who might not be able to attend due to costs. The best way that they could achieve this, according to Clements, was by joining Museums for All — a national program that helps museums provide free or reduced ticket prices to those that qualify for programs like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Women, Infants, and Children.
Through Museums for All, Morrill Hall is able to offer $1 admission for any person who presents their Electronic Benefit Transfer card.
Clements believes that if the museum is able to help break down the barriers between the community and access to Morrill Hall, they can help everyone enjoy science, history and all there is to learn.
However, the museum isn’t able to complete this mission on their own. Collaboration among other local organizations is vital to the success of their plan, according to Clements, thus creating the Community Access Program.
Every two to three months, the museum partners with organizations around the Lincoln community to host membership drives. Members and staff of the museum are able to nominate an organization they believe would be a good fit for the program and to receive the funds raised.
Members receive two free tickets to the museum during the season that they purchase or renew their membership. Donations can also be made that go directly to the organization the museum is partnering with. But the most significant impact the museum makes towards their partners is their collection drives. Members can bring in a plethora of items that the local organization needs to help the community.
At their most recent event, Dinosaurs and Disasters, the museum partnered with the Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach. The collection drive focused on personal hygiene products, backpacks, socks, travel size bathroom necessities and more. In addition, the museum hosted raffles that members were able to win. All the money from the raffle was collected and donated to the kitchen.
There were also over 30 booths for children to learn and explore at, each representing varying topics of science and natural history like geology, fossils and evolution.
For long time museum lover Taryn Schroeder, Dinosaurs and Disasters was a perfect event to get kids involved in learning.
“It honestly warmed my heart seeing everybody because they’re coming in and they’re getting to experience all these things and learn,” Schroeder said. “Hopefully they’re going to be inspired by it.”
The University of Nebraska State Museum offers a variety of learning opportunities for children, and Clements is proud of the museum’s frequently changing exhibits and events.
“Our whole goal as a museum is to stimulate curiosity and make you want to explore the world and imagine the possibilities,” Clements said.