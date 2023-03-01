The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced on Feb. 1 that they are increasing the minimum stipend for graduate students for the 2023-24 academic year.
The increase will raise the minimum stipend from $10,930 to $14,000, a 28% increase. UNL said the average graduate stipend is over the minimum at around $19,000, but that around 8% of graduate students currently receiving the stipend will see a raise from the increase.
Executive Vice Chancellor Katherine Ankerson collaborated with the Office of Graduate Studies and academic college deans to increase the stipend.
“Graduate assistantships are an important part of our teaching and research community,” Ankerson said in an email. “This minimum increase aligns with our N2025 priority to recruit, develop and compensate a competitive and highly competent community of graduate students.”
Graduate students receive stipends through various assistantships, where they receive tuition remission, some health insurance coverage and a stipend to help cover their outside expenses so they can focus on their studies and research.
“When you get an assistantship, you are going to get an offer letter; in many people’s minds, it is a job,” said Andrew Donesky, president of the Graduate Student Assembly. “It’s kind of like a job that gives you free tuition and some money to live off of.”
Each college is responsible for providing the funding for these stipends, according to Debra Hope, associate vice chancellor and dean of Graduate Studies.
“This is not a one-size-fits-all problem,” Donesky said. “It’s going to take a creative solution for each college.”
Daniel Oshiro, a graduate student representative of the Glenn Korff School of Music, said this increase is a double-edged sword to the music school.
Oshiro said that a positive of the stipend increase, which he said is long overdue to keep up with inflation and increased costs of living, is that it will keep graduate music students more competitive with other music schools in terms of financial packages and affordability.
“However, looking past the lens of our rose-colored glasses, this increase in stipends presents a challenge to sustain functionality in the schools, or the music school at the very least,” Oshiro said.
Music school graduate students often receive the minimum stipend amount, according to Oshiro. Since the individual colleges are responsible for funding the stipends, this increase will likely result in fewer opportunities for graduate students in the music college in the coming years.
Andy Belser, dean of the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, said the college is happy that graduate students are receiving equitable pay for their work.
“This increase is a start to bringing our graduate stipend awards closer to other Big Ten universities, which is important for us to maintain competitiveness in attracting graduate students to our excellent programs in the arts,” Belser said in an emailed statement.
Last year, the Graduate Student Assembly began collecting data to create a summary of graduate student compensation levels across the Big Ten to see how UNL compares to its peers.
Donesky said the Normalized Cash Before Tax graph that’s shown on their website shows the amount of money grad students are left with after university fees and health insurance premiums. With the stipend increase, UNL’s new cash before tax will be about $11,600, according to Donesky.
According to that graph, even with the stipend increase, UNL’s minimum stipend will still rank lowest compared to the other Big Ten schools. Most of the other Big Ten universities’ stipends leave about $20,000 in graduate students’ pockets after university and insurance fees.
A GSA bill, passed on Feb. 2 in response to the minimum stipend increase, said that UNL still ranks below its competitors in the Big Ten. It also stated that even the average graduate stipend at UNL, $19,410, is still less than other Big Ten schools.
“We want the data to speak for itself,” Donesky said.
The GSA’s Feb. 2 bill said they will continue to advocate for a sustainable path to increasing graduate student stipends.
“We’re thankful for the increase. That’s the important part,” Donesky said. “But we also need to acknowledge that there needs to be more.”