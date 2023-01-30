Locally grown, organic produce can be highly sought after, but fulfilling that need requires commitment, space, time and hard work. However, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is collaborating with one company that claims to have solved these problems without sacrificing the quality of the product.
Selleck Dining Hall at UNL is now home to a Babylon Micro-Farm, assisting in providing fresh produce to its students and other customers. The farm is located against the wall next to Grains and Greens and currently sprouts various lettuces, according to a dining services official.
Gina Guernsey, the dining service manager at Selleck, said she is very excited about the idea of growing fresh produce on site.
“We’re trying to become more sustainable and more local, [so] it just made a lot of sense,” she said. “You don’t get more local than right inside your facility.”
Guernsey said that, at the moment, they are sticking to mainly growing lettuces because they can use them on a daily basis and have no waste.
Some of Selleck’s more popular products from the farm are the Thai basil, used as a signature ingredient in the noodle bowl for Moxie’s Gluten-Free Cafe, and the pea shoots, according to Guernsey.
“We were just experimenting with the microgreens.. and they really took off at Moxie’s,” Guernsey said. “They put them on sandwiches, salads [and] pizzas, which you know that’s something you do at a five star restaurant for an appetizer.”
According to Guernsey, the Micro-Farm provides more than just fresh produce—it also gives Selleck some added decoration.
“It’s also kind of an art piece for Selleck. We don't have a lot on the walls, and it really brings some color into Selleck,” Guernsey said. “Our students can see it from seed and can actually see that growth, and they get to eat the product that they’ve seen grow from the seed.”
Babylon claims they have created the world’s easiest-to-use micro-farm, promoting sustainable, year-round growing of produce as fresh as if it was grown in a garden.
“Babylon Micro-Farms are small hydroponic farms that are remotely managed. The idea behind it is you’re getting pesticide [and] herbicide-free produce, microgreens, greens, flowers or herbs,” said Chris Hollomon, marketing & public relations manager of Babylon Micro-Farms.
For people with busy schedules who still want to grow their own produce, these Micro-Farms are perfect, according to Hollomon.
“The remotely-managed portion is where we shine; everything from the growing stage up is all managed remotely,” Hollomon said. “Babylon has sensors and cameras and dosing recipes that are all managed by horticulturalists and AI off-site.”
Hollomon said that this cuts the work down to about 30 minutes of maintenance per growing cycle.
“A farm is a lot of work, and it’s hard to get this fresh food or a garden [unless] you have to have somebody to manage it, and this doesn’t require all that much managing,” Hollomon said.
While one benefit of a Babylon Micro-Farm is its hands-off approach to farming, the farms are also extremely efficient, according to Hollomon.
“We use very little water [and] very little nutrients in order to grow these things in light,” Hollomon said. “There’s about 2000 square feet of farmland inside of them all baked into about 15 square feet or less.”
The speed of the farms is another benefit. Because of the automated nature of the farm, nutrients are always being produced, so the plant always has the perfect conditions, day and night, for whatever it needs to grow, according to Hollomon.
With the growing popularity of the micro-farm-grown produce at Selleck, one farm might not be enough.
“I would say we’ll probably get a second one before anybody else (other dining halls) gets one just because we could use the two units without having any waste,” Guernsey said. “By using it with a mobile app, the portion control is there.”
Guernsey is really proud that Selleck is home to a micro-farm and doesn’t see that changing anytime soon.
“I like that it’s fresh and local. You don’t get any fresher,” she said. “I like the sustainability part of it, and I like the looks of it. I mean I seriously like the color of it when it is in full-blown growth mode. It's nice to look at.”