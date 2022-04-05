Content Warning: This article contains a graphic description of sexual assault.
Hope Npimnee, a 28-year-old non-affiliate, has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman on July 9, 2021, at the 19th Street Parking Lot at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Npimnee was arrested on March 31 and charged with first-degree sexual assault of an incompetent person, due to the woman’s intoxication. He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail with a $500,000 percentage bond and must pay $50,000 to be released, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.
According to UNL Police Department Officer Caleb Gose, officers saw Npimnee at 2:33 a.m. on July 9, 2021, standing outside the passenger door of a vehicle parked in the UNL lot at 615 19th St. Officers then saw a woman naked from the waist down inside the car.
The woman dressed and ran to the officers crying, Gose wrote in an affidavit, then told them she was intoxicated and Npimnee was attempting to have sex with her despite her saying no.
In later interviews, according to the affidavit, the woman said she entered Npimnee’s car near the downtown bars to “hang out” with him. When they reached the parking lot, she said, he attempted to remove her pants, which she refused. He continued anyway, she said, and then assaulted her moments before officers arrived.
Npimnee denied the allegations and said the woman was clothed, according to the affidavit.
Officers swabbed Npimnee’s hands for DNA, according to Gose, and the woman was transported to Bryan Medical Center West Campus for a rape kit. The swabs of Npimnee’s hands returned the woman’s DNA. The kit returned a sample of an unknown male’s DNA.
UNLPD officers attempted to contact Npimnee, according to the affidavit, but he refused to present himself for a DNA test and hung up the phone when contacted without disclosing his whereabouts. The affidavit was signed March 29.
UNLPD Sgt. Margot Nason was unable to provide information regarding the situation other than confirming Npimnee’s age. She said these cases take considerable time because UNLPD must coordinate with labs and respect boundaries.
It was not made clear if the woman was a UNL student.
Npimnee has previously been banned and barred from UNL and has had multiple other incidents on UNL’s campus since the start of the school year, including causing repeated disturbances at McCollum Hall and assaulting a UNL staff member.
Carly Jahn contributed to the reporting of the story.