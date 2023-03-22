Editor’s Note: This story contains mentions of sexual assault.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department arrested a 31-year-old man, who is unaffiliated with the university, for third-degree assault over spring break.
At 10:35 a.m. on March 15, a female was walking on the sidewalk east of The Courtyards, 733 N 17th St. A male was walking by and changed his direction towards the girl. He grabbed the buttocks of the female while walking in the opposite direction, according to a UNL Alert sent out to the campus community shortly after the incident was reported to UNLPD.
Donald Johnson, of Lincoln, has been arrested and cited with third-degree sexual assault and the case is now closed, according to Assistant Police Chief Marty Fehringer.