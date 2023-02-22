Following an incident that occurred last weekend involving an alleged group of University of Nebraska-Lincoln fraternity members, the UNL Police Department said they are no longer in charge of the investigation, which has been handed over to the Lincoln Police Department.
The university is also in the process of investigating the incident.
“With it allegedly happening downtown, it was off campus property,” said UNLPD Sgt. Chadd Stutheit. “So it was actually Lincoln police that was handling that investigation.”
The Lincoln Police Department has yet to make progress in identifying the alleged suspects and victim.
“Follow-up work continues to identify a potential victim and to locate any area security video that may be of value,” said LPD Sgt. Chris Vollmer in an email.