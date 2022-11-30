Editor’s Note: This story contains mentions of sexual assault.
Local underground music venue, HQ, is undergoing changes to age limits, banned members and bands and other policies after the venue was made aware of sexual assault allegations in mid-November.
The venue, located near 17th and O St., has been in the process of changing leadership and rebranding over the past month, at the same time the allegations came to light. It is unknown if previous leadership was aware of these allegations, or how many or who the alleged perpetrators or victims are.
While changes to the venue’s policy in the interest of member safety are underway, it is unclear exactly what those policy changes are. HQ has said they are consulting other community centers and resources prior to implementation.
When contacted by The Daily Nebraskan for comment about specific changes, HQ declined to interview, optioning to give a single statement instead.
“In the past month, HQ has been in the process of rebranding and transferring leadership. During this process, we were made aware of potential allegations against a few community members. We are in the process of gathering any allegations and changing our policies, with the goal of benefitting and protecting the largest amount of people possible,” a spokesperson for HQ said in the statement.
“We do not want HQ to just be an underground venue, but also a radical art community where people can feel safe and accepted for who they are,” the spokesperson added.
If anyone wishes to report misconduct at the venue, there is an anonymous Google form on HQ’s Instagram, or misconduct can be reported at contacthqlnk@gmail.com.
Despite the allegations, Taylor Andrews, who has been going to HQ for around a year, thinks the environment lends itself to community safety.
“You really know everyone who’s there, and everyone there is mostly close with each other. It feels a little safer because it’s just people that you know rather than in a bar setting where anyone and everyone can be there,” Andrews said.
Despite an environment conducive to watching out for members, there are still some issues, Andrews added.
“You don’t have to worry about getting your drinks there, but the bathroom is a little different because you have to go upstairs and the men’s and women’s bathroom are in one. So that’s kind of scary as a girl.”
Andrews said if there were to be any changes, making the bathroom a safer space should be a top priority.
The safety of members is important to Seth Beem, a drummer who has played with varying bands at the venue including Histrionic, Distressed Damsels and The Credentials.
Beem, like Andrews, feels that the style of HQ’s venue still lends itself to a safe environment.
“It is so tight-knit when you go there that [misconduct] can be weeded out, just by everybody there.”