Editor’s Note: This story contains mentions of sexual assault
Local underground music and art venue, HQ, released an update regarding misconceptions surrounding recent sexual misconduct allegations at the venue in a post on their Instagram Thursday morning.
The venue, located near 17th and O Streets, has been in the process of changing leadership and rebranding over the past month, at the same time the allegations came to light. It is unknown if previous leadership was aware of these allegations, or how many or who the alleged perpetrators or survivors are.
In the statement, HQ said no current or former members of leadership at HQ are subject to any of the allegations.
In addition, they outlined a three-part system to respond to alleged misconduct at the venue, sectioning individual situations into bans, probations and conversations. During a misconduct investigation, HQ will consider the severity and specificity of the allegation, its proximity to HQ and the community and possible future danger to the HQ community.
HQ said some situations that have arisen were more suited to probations and conversations rather than outright bans due to the level of severity, a ban not being sought by the survivor or a lack of information about what occurred.
HQ will not be releasing a ban list to the public in the interest of survivor privacy. They will, however, let survivors know if the person they reported was banned or not.
“Several people on HQ leadership are SA [sexual assault] survivors; we do not want to have community where predators are allowed to exist without consequence, and we have taken these allegations extremely seriously. More seriously, we believe, than a lot of other venues and community spaces,” HQ said in the Instagram post. “But we are also not professionals. We don’t have college degrees, HQ is not our main gig, and none of us have ever dealt with anything even close to a situation like this before.”