UNL students and other eligible borrowers have begun applying for President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, but the plan could be in trouble after being temporarily blocked by a federal appeals court on Oct. 22.
Six states, including Nebraska, filed a lawsuit against the program that said erasing student loan debt could harm loan companies that manage federal loans themselves. The initial suit was dismissed in court, but the states filed an appeal and requested the program be put on a temporary hold while the case is under review.
While no loan forgiveness can be given at this time, the application remains open.
The decision could be especially important for University of Nebraska-Lincoln students, whose typical loan debt is just over the offered forgiveness of $20,000, according to UNL Director of Scholarships and Financial Aid Justin Chase Brown. If the decision is not blocked, an average UNL student’s final bill could be knocked down to the cost of a year of tuition at a Nebraska community college, he said.
Despite the setback, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre encouraged eligible borrowers to join the almost 22 million Americans who have already applied.
The application process, offered through the Office of Federal Student Aid, requires only basic information like an applicant’s name, phone number and social security number. The whole process could be completed in five minutes, offering up to $20,000 in debt forgiveness.
“It is also important to note that the order does not reverse the trial court’s dismissal of the case or suggest that the case has merit,” Jean-Pierre said in her statement. “It merely prevents debt from being discharged until the court makes a decision.”
With the status of Biden’s program in limbo, Brown pointed to another federal aid program, Public Service Loan Forgiveness. The program offers loan forgiveness to former borrowers in exchange for working jobs such as teachers, firefighters, first-responders, nurses, military members, nonprofits and other public service professions.
The US Department of Education announced Tuesday that the PSLF program would see revisions to allow more Americans to take advantage of its perks, including expanding qualifications and giving more flexibility with payments.
Despite the looming uncertainty over the status of repayment, Brown encouraged students to take advantage of the opportunities loans provide.
“I would want students to make their own decisions and not necessarily be scared of loans,” said Brown. “Loans are an opportunity. They’re an opportunity to basically borrow against your own success.”