Around 11:45 p.m. last night, the Lincoln Police Department arrested Zachary Brown, 18, and Blake Frederic, 18, after they crashed into a curb by the University Health Center following an attempted traffic stop. Brown was taken to Lancaster County Jail with a DUI and other charges. Frederic was cited and released for obstructing a peace officer, according to Lincoln Police.
The two were arrested after an LPD officer attempted to perform a routine traffic stop, but Brown tried to evade the officer by speeding away. After he hit a curb, Brown and his passenger, Frederic, 18, of Lincoln got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Officers were able to apprehend both Brown and Frederic on the scene.
Brown was booked in the Lancaster County Jail for fleeing in a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, DUI, minor in possession, unnecessary noise and obstructing a peace offer according to LPD. The DUI test confirmed that his BAC was 0.138.
Frederic was arrested and taken to jail on a warrant. He was then cited and released for obstructing a peace officer.
No injuries of both officers and suspects were reported.