Whether it’s for people thousands of miles abroad or right on their doorstep, one Lincoln-based non-profit wants to let people know that they can make a difference in other peoples’ lives.
The Hope Venture is an international non-profit organization whose mission statement is “to bring hope and dignity to the most disadvantaged people in the world.” Their upcoming event, the 11th annual Run For Hope, will very much be in that same vein when it kicks off this Saturday, April 16.
According to Landon Bartel, development coordinator at the Hope Venture and one of the overseers for the Run for Hope event, by coordinating with organizers in Nebraska and partners overseas in India, the Hope Venture is using the event as a fundraiser to provide a backpack full of school supplies for a single child in India for every $10 raised.
The Venture has a goal of raising $40,000 to supply 4,000 students in need in India with school supplies, Bartel said.
“That’s the most we’ve ever hoped for with the run, so it’s a really big goal,” Bartel said.
James Peregrine, project coordinator, said that a beneficial secondary aspect of the exchange is that the money is sent directly into the hands of organizations within India, helping to broaden the project’s impact beyond children in need.
“Instead of us just shipping stuff over there, the thought is that the funds are going directly to our partners in India and can result in helping the local economy,” Peregrine said.
The Run for Hope team will consist of 12 Hope Venture staff members, 520 runners and roughly 100 volunteers, according to Bartel.
The run will follow two 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer trails through Pioneers Park, with both kicking off at 9 a.m., and prizes will be awarded individually for male and female runners who finish first and second in each race, according to the Hope Venture website. Prizes will also be awarded for “best costume” and most money raised.
The event is one of many ways that the Hope Venture strives to achieve their vision of helping those in need across the globe, Bartel said.
According to a video on the Hope Venture’s website, the organization started 13 years ago after founder Cynci Petersen traveled abroad with a ministry to places such as India and Kenya. The experience opened her eyes to the plight of countless people suffering in extreme poverty across the world.
Utilizing the connections she’d forged across the world in disadvantaged countries, Petersen set out to make a difference in impoverished countries like India where many lack access to basic needs, according to Bartel.
Some of the Hope Venture’s other projects include increasing access to everything from food, water and medical supplies to building wells and clinics, according to Peregrine.
Since the Hope Venture’s main function is to provide funding to their partners overseas, Peregrine said another important aspect is allowing those partners agency over how they run their projects.
“They know their local environment better than we ever will,” Peregrine said. “So it’s just letting them have their dreams for the future so they can best impact their communities and the worlds that they live in.”
Though they work with partners across the world, Peregrine said a key focus of the foundation is still in how they can “build a sense of generosity” within their local community.
In light of their goal of empowering everyday Nebraskans to take meaningful action, the Hope Venture derives 95% of their funding from personal donations, according to Bartel. He said the organization doesn’t apply for grants and is instead focused on emphasizing the impact that individuals can have on others despite the immense distance between them.
“We’re trying to fill the gap,” Bartel said. “We’re going to help you have that opportunity to give something of yourself to truly impact somebody that’s in need.”