Current and former University of Nebraska-Lincoln students remain hopeful for assistance on student loan payment as yet another roadblock stands in the way of around $400 billion in loan cancellation across the country.
On Oct. 22, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals placed a temporary block on President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. A few weeks later, on Thursday, Nov. 10, the Biden administration was set back again when a federal judge in Texas blocked the plan.
U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, appointee of former President Donald Trump, ruled that Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan is unlawful and must be vacated.
The decision was related to a lawsuit backed by the Job Creators Network Foundation, who argued that the Biden administration violated federal procedures by failing to seek public input on the program.
Pittman ruled that Biden’s loan forgiveness plan was incongruent with the HEROES Act, on which it was legally based, thus deeming it unconstitutional.
Matthew Bruckner, a law professor at Howard University, said that the court ruled that Congress did not give clear congressional authorization for the loan forgiveness because they didn’t use the word “forgiveness” or “cancellation.”
Bruckner disagrees with the court’s ruling.
“The statute says that the Department of Education may waive or modify student loan debt,” Bruckner told The Daily Nebraskan. “I don’t know why waive or modify isn’t sufficient. Why is canceled or forgive more clear than waive or modify?”
Bruckner also highlighted that the statute requires action to be taken in connection with a national emergency - the national emergency in this case being the COVID-19 pandemic.
The court ruling spoke about how the national emergency of COVID-19 has ended and thus is no longer able to be referenced, according to Bruckner.
“They seem to be saying, even if it had been given the authority to do so, that it’s over now,” he said. “I think that’s also wrong.”
Bruckner argued that many student loan borrowers are still feeling the effects of the pandemic, so this forgiveness plan is still in connection with a national emergency.
In response to the loan forgiveness program being blocked, the U.S. Department of Education has put a hold on accepting student debt relief applications, according to Justin Chase Brown, Director of Scholarships and Financial Aid at UNL.
Brown also noted that during the time period after the initial ruling on Oct. 22, his office was still accepting applications, but that is no longer the case.
An issue that a lot of borrowers were worried about was the payment pause that was scheduled to end at the end of this year, meaning that those who borrowed money but are no longer enrolled students would be required to begin their monthly payments again in January 2023, according to Brown.
However, Biden recently announced the payment pause will be extended to no later than June 30, 2023, in order to give the Supreme Court sufficient time to hear the case.
Bruckner said that one court argument against passing the loan forgiveness plan is that it is an unprecedented action by the Department of Education, because they’ve never canceled so much student loan debt at once, which is an argument he disputes.
“Right now, I have student loans. Right now, I don’t have to pay them,” Bruckner said. “The department has waived the obligation to pay those loans right now, and they’re not accruing interest, that is effectively cancellation.”
The Biden administration has asked the Supreme Court to reinstate the loan forgiveness plan as of Nov. 18. It is most likely that some form of hearing will be carried out in relation to the request.
Regardless of how this plays out, there’s no denying that millions of people will be affected, according to Brown.
“26 million borrowers had already applied for relief, and more than half had been approved, now waiting on court decisions to allow the loans to be discharged,” Brown said.
This decision will have the largest impact on college students, and some at UNL aren’t pleased with the relief plan’s halting.
“I think that the block is once again another attack on poor students,” said Kaitlyn Richards, a senior fisheries and wildlife and environmental studies major. “This will cause more stress about how to pay for college.”
Jacob Clinchard, a senior accounting major, shared a similar opinion.
“If it’s blocked everyone will be stressed about it,” he said. “It’s stupid.”