The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will meet Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. in the Platte River Room of the Nebraska Union to discuss three pieces of legislation and vote on two amendments discussed last week.
This meeting will mark the last for the current ASUN term, and the new senators and executive team will officially take office.
Senate Bill 13 would allow for a 15-minute break during ASUN meetings scheduled for the month of Ramadan if meetings extend past 8 p.m, allowing senators who observe the holiday to break their fast.
Senate Bill 14 and Senate Bill 15 would allocate $975 total to Earthstock to pay for bands and rental expenses for the event.
Resolution 14 would have ASUN formally support student climate efforts regarding the Nebraska Climate Strike on April 22 and encourage members to attend the event.
Discussion of both bylaw amendments to be voted on was held last week. Catch up on the DN’s coverage of those amendments here.
The meeting will be available on Zoom.