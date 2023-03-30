Over spring break, the Knoll Residential Center location of Herbie’s Market underwent renovations to include recessed shelving, updated food displays and additional upright coolers to hold more food options.
According to Emma Noack, a cashier at Herbie’s Market and sophomore emerging media arts major, employees were told about the renovations in January.
“Honestly, I was super excited just because I felt like it got kind of crammed in there. It’s kind of like a closet under the stairs, so [the renovation] gave us a lot more room,” she said.
Noack said she believes the changes are a great way to utilize the small space, and the recessed shelving is a cool feature that gives the store an updated feel.
“During the first week, a lot of people were like ‘oo this is really cool’,” Noack said. “I feel like a lot of people love it.”
While many frequent shoppers are enthusiastic for the updated layout, Kenna Priest, a freshman biological sciences major and Knoll resident, said she wasn’t a complete fan of the renovations.
“It’s not my favorite. I think it’s a little bit of an awkward layout, and now it’s really empty,” she said.
The emptiness was her biggest concern, and she pointed out that the new shelves don’t help the lack of stock and might even emphasize the lack of products available.
Priest admitted that the recent construction helps to provide more space for shoppers.
“It does feel like there are wider places to stand now, which is nice,” she said. “I guess I would have done the same changes of spreading things out but maybe not change where things were around the store.”
Priest visits Herbie’s Market around twice a week and buys an assortment of items. Finding the products in their new locations might be a little challenging, she said. She recommended trying the Blue Bunny cookies and cream ice cream sandwiches, which have conveniently stayed in the same location throughout the renovation.
Sarah Washburn, a freshman computer science major and Knoll resident, said the changes provided more room, and she is happier with the result.
“It’s a really small space, it was a small space to begin with, and if there’s more than probably four people in there, it feels crowded,” Washburn said. “[Now] there’s a few more spaces to stand when someone needs to go past you now, so it’s a bit easier to navigate.”
Washburn said she visits the market “pretty frequently,” primarily to use extra meal swipes at the end of the week. Because of this, she doesn’t feel that finding the new location of items will take too long to adjust to.
Overall, Washburn said she is a fan of the recent renovations.
“It’s easier to find things just with how limited the space and stock is. There’s not too much to look through,” she said. “All the drinks and cold items are on one side with fridges, so then it’s not that much to look through elsewhere.”
While Washburn does recognize the stocking issues, she feels as though that has always been a problem, regardless of layout or design.
“If they run out of stuff, they’re just out, or maybe replace it with a lower value brand at the same price,” she said.