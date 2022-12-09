Jesse Krausnick, a freshman University of Nebraska-Lincoln agribusiness major, died following an overnight shooting in Imperial, Nebraska on Nov. 25.
The Imperial Police Department and Chase County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 100 block of 12th street in Imperial. They transported Krausnick to an Imperial hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.
IPD has taken one suspect into custody and asked the Nebraska State Patrol to conduct the homicide investigation, according to a news release.
Krausnick was a resident of Massengale Residential Center on East Campus. An email was sent out to residents of the hall on Nov. 27 informing them of Krausnick's death.
Krausnick, born and raised in Imperial, attended Chase County Schools and was involved with Future Farmers of America, which he was chapter chaplain of his junior year, a member of Chase County 4-H and played football in high school.
Krausnick took a welding class in high school with Jason Speck, a Chase County agriculture teacher and his FFA advisor. Krausnick was well-liked by his peers and was always willing to lend a hand, according to Speck.
“He was the student that would have jumped in and helped any time needed,” Speck said. “He could strike up a conversation with anyone.”
Krausnick’s funeral was held at Zion Lutheran Church in Imperial on Dec. 1. Speck said the church was packed, with many of his old classmates coming back from college for the service.
“Quick with a laugh and his signature smile, he would lend a hand, crack a joke or give a hug,” Chase County 4-H wrote in a Facebook post. “Jesse, thank you for being a Chase County 4-H member.”
Krausnick is survived by his parents, Wayne and Chris Krausnick, his brother and many extended family members.
If you or someone you know is struggling with grief, please contact UNL’s Counseling and Psychological Services at 402-472-7450 for 24-hour support, or visit their website for grief support and resources.