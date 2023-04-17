A month after stepping down from his Association of Students of the University of Nebraska presidency, senior political science major Jacob Drake reflected on his year-long term.
The student body saw many changes to University of Nebraska-Lincoln policies, changes to state legislation and a high-profile shooting throughout Drake’s presidency, while he focused on increasing inclusivity and rebuilding trust between the student body and ASUN.
“I remember during the first week of school, with the Big Red Welcome and the Chancellor’s Barbecue, I had so much fun just coming out and greeting freshmen, welcoming them to campus,” Drake said. “I think part of my vision of creating that trust — having full trust — is that there's a government to represent them and welcome them and help them get a good experience on campus.”
One of Drake’s proudest accomplishments from his term as president is rebuilding a foundation for the future of ASUN by reviewing bylaws and policies and focusing on the internal operations of the organization.
“I feel like what we really accomplished is we built a platform, a foundation of leadership for future administrations,” Drake said. “This year, we really wanted to commit to inclusivity in every sense. We wanted to increase the diversity of ASUN. We also needed a culture of respect for each other's identities and where you come from, and I think we were really successful in doing that.”
This push for inclusivity and understanding among ASUN members led to nearly double the membership as last year.
“I feel like it created a home for people on campus and one that is super impactful,” Drake said. “I'm really excited for the future of the organization, even though I’m done.”
Drake said two personal projects stood out to him over his presidency. For one, he hosted a Sept. 11 memorial event that was important to him because he will be entering a job in the civilian services at Offutt Air Force Base after graduation, and he was able to provide the UNL community with more information on the events, which was also important to him.
Additionally, he hosted the ASUN President’s Roundtables, which invited student stakeholders to discuss the ways that ASUN could improve its inclusivity, student engagement and other issues.
“Those are really, really cool to just connect with groups,” Drake said. “And really, sometimes you feel like you're siloed, so it was really nice to actually get out there and go to events.”
Drake comes from Murray, Nebraska, a town with 489 people, which influenced the way he communicated as president of the student body.
“My approach, being in Nebraska and coming from a small town — I'm pretty methodical and strategic about what I say. I'm really careful,” Drake said. “I know that when I talk, I represent 24,000 people. Not all of those wonderful 24,000 people agree on an issue.”
Even through impactful events such as the shooting at Michigan State University and potential changes to legislation regarding abortion and gender affirming care, Drake has maintained the idea that his words will represent not only the UNL but can extend to the entire University of Nebraska system.
“I was super opinionated on all of those things. But I knew at the end of the day, I need to be much more careful because I'm not speaking on behalf of Jake Drake, I’m speaking on behalf of UNL and the student body,” Drake said. “I always tried to take a stance that I thought best reflected the needs of the students, what path forward has the most potential to be successful.”
Drake said while he knew only one year as president would not give him enough time to accomplish all of the goals he had laid out for himself, he still feels pride in what he was able to do.
“I mean, there's stuff that I started and in progress that I have not gotten done. But you cannot accomplish everything you want because it's too big of an entity,” Drake said. “So what I have accomplished, I’m really proud of.”
Drake has left his position as president, and Paul Pechous, a junior special education major, has taken over as president, something Drake said he feels excited about.
“I'm so excited. It's bittersweet. He’s one of my closest friends,” Drake said. “He leads very similarly to me; he has a very similar approach to leadership but will have very nuanced differences.”
As for the future of ASUN, Drake said he trusts that the organization will continue to represent the student body to the best of its ability.
“My goal was to create a vision and create a mentality and create an organization that is inclusive and welcoming and impactful. And I hope that that will continue in the future,” Drake said. “At the same time, I will not make myself disappointed if people go a different way because that's the student body.”