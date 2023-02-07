Commemorating a day on which death was around the corner isn’t something many people celebrate, but for Jill Flagel, director of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Faculty and Staff Disability Services, it’s a day of reflection and gratitude.
At 14 years old, Flagel was living a typical life in McCool Junction, Nebraska as an athlete and “pom-pom” girl. While on vacation with her family in Chapman, Nebraska, she went to a sandpit lake with her dad, an activity she had grown up doing.
As she dove into the water, she immediately realized something was wrong.
She woke up at the hospital, where she would spend the next year recovering from a C6-C7 spinal dislocation and learning how to navigate life as a quadriplegic.
“I look back on that, and I’m like, ‘How did I get through that?’” Flagel said. “But I think what you don’t know is kind of a blessing.”
Flagel credits what she refers to as her three F’s for getting her to where she is today – her faith, family and friends.
“I give a lot of credit to my ability to cope with my injury and bounce back to, first of all, my family,” Flagel said. “Second of all, coming from a small town, they all really supported me…they saw me no differently than they had before, which was really wonderful.”
During her year in the hospital, Flagel threw herself into her academics, focusing on doing what it would take to go to college.
Flagel graduated high school with nine other students in McCool Junction before heading off to begin her college career at UNL in 1983, where she received a degree in home economics to study human development, family rehab and independent living.
“I think people would imagine [starting college] would be scary for me,” Flagel said. “But it was actually really exciting…as much as I love my hometown, and I do just adore the people, I knew there was nothing there for me.”
Living in Selleck Hall, Flagel loved every second of her time on campus. However, starting college before the Americans with Disabilities Act meant she got pretty used to asking for help.
“Most doors did not have a power door. I always joke that I met a lot of people by asking them to hold the door for me,” Flagel said.
Flagel celebrated her 23rd year working at UNL on Feb. 1, and she can’t see herself doing anything else.
“I don’t know that this is what I imagined doing as my career, but it’s been a gift, and I really like what I do,” Flagel said.
Disability services are essential to maintaining the university’s commitment to inclusion, according to Ryan Fette, the education and outreach coordinator for UNL’s Institutional Equity and Compliance.
“Jill is amazingly knowledgeable about her work,” Fette said in an email. “She is such a strong advocate for people with disabilities, and that definitely comes through in her approach to her work.”
Flagel said she initially expected to be primarily helping people with physical disabilities, like herself, but she’s been surprised by how many faculty and staff come in for problems relating to their mental health.
“I would say we’re easily 50/50, maybe even 70% mental health issues,” Flagel said. “Especially following COVID, we’ve got a lot of folks who maybe had manageable anxiety or depression beforehand, and now, it’s even more exacerbated.”
As times have changed, so has Flagel’s wheelchair. What once used to have only two buttons now has multiple speeds and height adjustments, plus a USB port.
But for Flagel, the biggest change has been society’s growing acceptance of people with disabilities.
“I think the way people see people with disabilities is changing – I hope it is. I hope I’ve had a small part in that,” Flagel said.
In her work at the Faculty and Staff Disabilities Services, she speaks to the fact that you can make any building or room accessible, but if the people’s attitudes in that room are that people with disabilities are lesser, the problem remains.
Flagel speaks to groups both on and off campus about disability awareness – including A is for Accessibility trainings at UNL – whether it’s about accommodations, how to interact with people with disabilities or just telling her story.
“Just putting a face on people with disabilities,” Flagel said. “I think people are often surprised that I have such a normal life.”
While Flagel is at peace with her disability, she acknowledges that not everyone has that same feeling.
“I would like for people to look at different people with disabilities and see them all as individuals,” Flagel said. “Just because two people use a wheelchair doesn’t mean they have the same abilities or aspirations or needs or wants.”
She encourages people to be kinder, not just to people with disabilities, but to everyone.
“Especially when you see someone who is different, have a little self-reflection, and think, ‘What if that were me? How would I like to be treated?’” Flagel said.
Above all, Flagel hopes to send a message of kindness and gratitude.
“If someone says ‘How are you?’ I say I’m grateful,” Flagel said. “I’m really grateful for every chance I’ve been given and every opportunity, because I know I have been blessed. Not everybody has the opportunities I’ve had, and many of them have come to me because of my disability.”
Flagel hasn’t been back to the lake since that day when she was 14, but she’s considering going back sometime when she commemorates the anniversary of the accident.
“That very well could have been the day that I died,” Flagel said. “It’s kind of like a second birthday in many ways, because had my dad not been there, I wouldn’t be here. And I would sure rather be here and sit in a wheelchair than not be here.”