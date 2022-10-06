International students come to UNL from all over the world to experience life in America and make new friends. However, making friends is not always easy.
That’s why Veronica Riepe, director of student leadership involvement and community engagement at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and her colleague Chandra Schwab, instructor at the College of Business, came up with Coffee Talks.
“It was January, and Chandra told me she had a student come up to her asking how to make friends. That means that student had already been here six months without any,” Riepe said.
That following April of 2016, Riepe and Schwab piloted Coffee Talks — which quickly became a success. Coffee Talks take place every Monday on the first floor of the union where international and domestic students take the time to get to know each other. The weekly event was created to help international students make friends with domestic students and practice their English in a judgment-free zone, Riepe said.
Coincidentally, the name Coffee Talks has no significance because there is no coffee provided, just conversation. Riepe said that the events are meant to be a casual experience where students may come and go as they please and take a break from their school lives.
Nayla Torres Ruiz, a sophomore anthropology and Spanish major, said that she first found out about Coffee Talks for a class assignment that required her to engage in community involvement with immigrants. Her assignment ended weeks ago, but she still attends.
“Time goes by so fast. I have a good laugh and de-stress,” Torres Ruiz said.
John Tessalee, a graduate student working at UNL’s Food Innovation Center as an international student success navigator, has been helping with Coffee Talks for the past two years.
“I enjoy the conversations and doing things with international students as well as helping with their English speaking and confidence,” Tessalee said.
A part of Coffee Talks’ mission is to help international students feel secure in speaking English, and being in a large group may make them shy away from talking. Riepe said a perfect Coffee Talks group is around eight people.
“We talk about everything in between,” Riepe said.
Throughout the years, conversations have taken place about cultural traditions, beliefs, religions, foods and so forth.
Everyone is influenced by where they live, Riepe said. Domestic students have just as much to contribute as international students and everyone learns a little something from each conversation.