The Battle of the Food Scientists saw four teams go head-to-head on Wednesday at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Food Innovation Center located on Nebraska Innovation Campus.
In its sixth year running, the competition is designed to test students’ ability to apply their knowledge from the classroom to the kitchen and is split into two rounds.
The first was a technical challenge — students were required to bake cookies that met a specific protein requirement, but key elements of the recipes provided were missing. The second presented two mystery ingredients — cinnamon hot chocolate mix and cricket powder — and students were required to make a minute-long pitch for their baked goods.
The first round allowed a ten-minute planning period, where students mapped out their goals for the challenge while ovens preheated and recipes were formed.
The night’s first round wasn’t going as smoothly as planned, as team members struggled to get their cookies into the oven on time. Anything unbaked would not be presented to judges.
As the timer ran out, emcee Mary Underwood made the final time call. Students in all kitchens rushed to plate their cookies. Team One’s cookies had run together in the oven, creating a pale sheet of fully baked cookie dough, while Team Three pulled out perfectly formed spheres of baked dough to present to the judges.
After much deliberation, the judges chose Team Four — a team of two sophomore food science majors — as the winners of round one. The prize was the chance to be the first team to pick their ingredients for the second round.
“As the youngest undergrads and the only team of two…we went in with the attitude of don’t expect anything,” said sophomore food science and technology major Janine Merkle. “So winning the first one just helps because we knew we could get what we want.”
With fifty minutes on the clock and all teams having gathered their ingredients — including the cinnamon hot chocolate packets and surprise cricket powder provided by All Things Bugs — teams started formulating plans.
Team One began blending shredded carrots and preparing their dish — an Indian carrot porridge called gajar ka halwa. Team Two began making brownies, hoping the chocolate would mask the flavor of the cricket powder. Team Three used a pre-measured whoopie pie mix to supplement their cranberry-infused filling. Team Four, champions of the first round, used their first-pick advantage to gather ingredients for a deconstructed cherry pie.
After nearly an hour of measuring, stirring, baking and cleaning, teams presented pitches to the three judges at the head of the room.
After a final deliberation session, the judges were prepared to announce the winner. Team Three took home the title of runner-up, and Team One earned the glory of first place.
With golden trophies in hand, Team One celebrated their unexpected victory.
“I was thinking we were gonna be the runner-up,” said team member Sedoten Ogun. “So when they announced the runner-up, I just sat back down.”
The team credits their success to their idea to step out of the box. The group is made up of four graduate students, all studying food science and technology.
“We wanted to do something Indian and innovative, which no one in the room would have thought of,” said team member Prabhashis Bose.
Sara Roberts, a student services coordinator at the Food Innovation Center, said the faculty wanted to create a blend of the food science skills students learn in the classroom with elements of hit cooking competition shows.
“Let’s make a conglomerate of those,” Roberts said. “But let’s tie in a little more food science.”
Senior food science and technology major Katelynn Teh says this kind of hands-on work is what she has been looking forward to.
“In not a lot of our classes, we get to be in the kitchen all the time,” said Teh, who was competing for the second time. “So it’s just another opportunity to do it.”
With ovens running, the students were given 30 minutes in the first round to put together their recipes and bake them fully.
Underwood, the dairy plant specialist at the Food Processing Center, took on the role of emcee during the competition. Throughout the planning and baking stages, she made her way through the rows of model kitchens to help students and keep spirits up.
“I have to say one of my favorite parts is being able to see the students kind of outside of the normal habitat,” Underwood said. “I see them kind of getting to embrace that competitive nature that can sometimes come from an ever-changing industry.”
Ardent Mills is one of many companies that acted as a sponsor for Wednesday’s contest. As a quality manager for Ardent Mills and UNL food science alum, Ava Peterson was excited to act as judge for the night.
“It's kind of fun to be able to come back and support by donating things and then kind of see how the department’s doing,” Peterson said.