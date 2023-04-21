Arnav Rishi grew up in Chennai, India where he spent the first 15 years of his life until he moved to Nebraska during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and later began studying at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Rishi, a freshman biological sciences and political science double major, described his hometown as a fun and simple city. Chennai is located on the Coromandel Coast of the Bay of Bengal in the southern part of India, with a population of over 6.4 million people.
“It was not too complex, was [a] very academic centric lifestyle because of my family background,” he said. “There were fun places to be, like the beach and other places to just be with friends.”
Rishi moved to the U.S. in August 2020 after his parents got an opportunity to move to Omaha and work in a new environment.
“It was nerve-wracking for all of us because we were in the middle of the pandemic, and we had to handle a lot of work in a short period of time,” Rishi said. “The easier part was just getting here because it was just a sigh of relief that we had pulled it off.”
The move became real once Rishi and his family touched down in America at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. But within the scariness came excitement — Rishi was going to be introduced to American high school and a life he had seen all over the screen.
“I was really excited about high school because the only things I knew about American schools was the movies and shows that were constantly being flashed around,” Rishi said. “I was kinda excited to see prom and seeing everyone be super immersed into high school stuff. I was nervous about how I would fare in the U.S. because I was not sure how I would find a way to fit in or just be comfortable in a new place all by myself.”
He soon found out high school wasn’t like the movies, he said, but he still loved his new education that proved to be different from his previous educational experiences in India.
“People were a lot more open in discussion about all topics in the classroom. Back home, it would be more in order of what the concepts of the book were, or a few topics were not discussed or hardly discussed at all,” Rishi said.
He said schooling in India was much more accelerated than in the U.S., primarily because it’s typical for students to choose their future college majors in the equivalent of the 11th grade.
“College in India was stricter in pathways because the pathway you choose [was] either science — engineering, medical — or business. It is easier to work around and be flexible in the U.S.,” he said.
Another difference to schooling in America Rishi was excited about was that uniforms or formal dress codes were not required. He was also shocked to see students from all grades were able to be in the same classes.
“In hindsight, I don’t think anything would’ve prepared me for life in the U.S., but one thing I vividly remember was watching American grammar and English videos to pick up on what people would say or incorporating slang into my speech because I would be very formal in my English,” Rishi said.
Academics have always been an important aspect to Rishi’s household, he said, which was a driving force in his motivation to work so hard at learning the ins and outs of English, as well as picking a degree in biological sciences.
“There was familiarity in what I was choosing because my parents are doctors themselves and it was something that [came] to me and was something that I could pursue a path in,” Rishi said.
He said he considers his parents to be his role models because of the challenges and risks they took to get where they are today.
So far, Rishi said he has enjoyed his time at UNL, which has been “intriguing to say the least.”
“It has been cool because I can find more people to connect to and it definitely made me open to different things I would’ve never thought I would ever imagine. It has helped me meet some people that make it fun to attend UNL,” Rishi said.
Jocelyn Heldt, a sophomore biological sciences and anthropology double major, is in the same biology lab as Rishi and sees him every week during laboratory time.
“He’s just a really fun guy to be around. He makes lab fun, and he’s a really kind guy,” she said.
Rishi said he sees this transition to college as a new start for everyone and believes the excitement and fun has overshadowed any anxiety he once had.
“It was definitely a bonus moving to [the] U.S. before college, that allowed me to acclimatize to college, [so] I had an idea of what to do or what to expect,” he said.