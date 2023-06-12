Rodney D. Bennett, priority candidate to become chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, answered questions from the campus community during last week’s chancellor forums held in locations across City and East campuses and online.
Bennett, who has a doctorate in education, participated in last week’s chancellor forums as part of a state-required 30-day vetting process, which will end on June 22 – a month after University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter announced Bennett as the priority candidate for the chancellorship.
Previously, Chancellor Ronnie Green said he will retire at the end of June, or whenever his successor is ready.
Bennett answered many questions concerning the university’s $23.2 million budget deficit. Ultimately, Bennett said “difficult decisions” would have to be made, but that he would ensure he develops a clear understanding of anything he decides to cut.
Bennett invoked his experience serving as president of the University of Southern Mississippi, where he said he never led under the condition of a university budget surplus anytime in his 9-year tenure.
"I've always been in a budget reduction or budget cutting space," he said. "It felt familiar to me in some odd way because I know what it means to do the things that we're going to have to do because I've been doing them for the last 10 years."
In 2017, Bennett led an $8 million budget cut at USM, which he said at the time was caused by decreases in state funding and a new policy of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees. In a forum, Bennett said cuts came from everywhere, but that he tried to limit cuts to Academic Affairs.
Although he said he hasn’t seen any recommendations for future cuts yet, Bennett would give underperforming sectors of the university an opportunity to improve, but his patience would have a limit. Budget allocations, he said, would reflect UNL’s priorities – especially its Grand Challenges, a list of focus areas outlined in the N2025 Strategic Plan.
While budget cuts will be necessary, Bennett said that university staff and faculty will be trained and compensated fairly. At USM, Bennett raised wages twice: in 2013, he raised the minimum wage, affecting 194 employees; and again in 2022, affecting minimum-wage workers, graduate assistants, some faculty and staff.
In addition to pay raises, Bennett said he provided support for staff learning opportunities and tried to align the academic schedule with that of K-12 schools, so, for example, parents and guardians shared the same holidays as their children.
Despite USM having to balance its budget, its research status improved from R2 to R1, meaning it is now operating at the highest level of research activity. Bennett said that effort required improving the graduate student experience and access to opportunities at USM, which he did in several ways: supporting students’ academic and professional development, access to housing, healthcare and technology, and increasing graduate stipends.
Bennett said he would prioritize creating a reporting structure for graduate students being able to report wrongdoing without facing adverse actions.
In the past, Bennett said he has consulted students before making major decisions affecting the university, and that he wants students to have voting power in decision-making at the top levels of UNL.
“My work is centered around your success. The ability to be connected to you, to hear from you and to know what you want from your university is the primary reason that I want to be chancellor here, and the primary reason that I was president of the University of Southern Mississippi,” Bennett said.
Some community members asked Bennett about whether he engages in political protest. Bennett, who would be the first Black man to lead UNL, said he’s not a stranger to protesting state legislation that harms the university.
“As a Black man in Mississippi, removing the state flag from the campus, I’ve been on the front line in a real way with people calling my house about what they were going to do to me and my children,” Bennett said in a forum Wednesday. “So on this issue, I know what I'm talking about.”
In 2015, Bennett replaced the Mississippi state flag as well as the university flag, both flying at the front of the Hattiesburg campus, with two American flags. At the time, the MS flag featured the stars and bars of the Confederate flag. Two other MS universities, the University of Mississippi and University of Mississippi Medical Center, had taken down the flag preceding USM.
“I have chosen to raise American flags on all University of Southern Mississippi flagpoles to remind the university community of what unites us. We have all chosen to work, study and live in a country in which debates like those around the state flag of Mississippi can take place and ideas can be civilly expressed and advanced,” said Bennett in an email to students.
On January 11, 2021, a new flag without Confederate symbolism was adopted by the state of Mississippi. The next day, Bennett ordered the new state flag raised on campus.
Bennett, 56, said he plans to lead UNL for about 10 years and then leave his position, adding that he wants to retire at 67. Bennett led USM from 2013-2022, and before that he held different senior-level roles at the University of Georgia in Athens from 2001-2013.
In several forums, Bennett said that he believes UNL’s budget deficit is an opportunity to build a stronger, more prosperous university.
"I caution us to resist the urge to buy into this narrative that it's all doom and gloom here," Bennett said.
"Embedded in this could be some of the most rewarding opportunities that this university has ever seen."