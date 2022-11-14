Nearly one third of students on campus experience food insecurity — a lack of financial resources for food. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has put a service in place to combat this problem.
The Husker Pantry opened in 2013 and supports students facing food insecurity by providing basic food items and essential needs such as shampoo, toothbrushes, toilet paper and more to UNL students at no cost, according to Kenji Madison, associate director of Big Red Resilience & Well-Being.
“The Husker Pantry is fortunate enough through great on and off campus partners to have everything from personal items, to frozen ground beef and things in between,” he said.
An online ordering system on the pantry’s website allows students to request what they need and have volunteers fill their order according to what is in stock. Students will receive an email when their order is ready for pick up.
Pick up days are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12-3 p.m. at the pantry’s two locations: Room 123 of the University Health Center on City Campus and room 108B in the Visitors Center on East Campus.
A student only needs to be enrolled in one credit hour to qualify for help from the Husker Pantry.
“No formal intake or questions asked. If you have a need, we do our best to meet that need,” Madison said.
Madison emphasized how big of a problem food insecurity is and can be for students.
“According to Hunger on Campus, as high as 47 percent of four-year college students reported food insecurity, with 20 percent having low food insecurity,” Madison said. “Such statistics speak to the necessity of the work of the Husker Pantry.”
The goal of the Husker Pantry extends far beyond just providing students with essential needs, he said.
“Our aim is to call attention to the silent struggle of food insecurity through reducing stigma and increasing help seeking behaviors,” Madison said.
The Husker Pantry means more than work to Emilee Smith, a site supervisor and graduate student in the College of Law.
“To me, the Husker Pantry is more than a job. It is a resource for any individual, and it deserves established support and destigmatization,” Smith said.
Smith got involved with the Husker Pantry last year after moving to Nebraska. She applied for the pantry’s graduate assistantship position in May 2021 and has worked there ever since.
“The Husker Pantry is representative of a community dedicated to supporting its members, and I am incredibly proud to be a part of this community,” Smith said.
Smith handles the day-to-day operations of the pantry and said that a typical day can carry many responsibilities.
“No two days look quite the same, so flexibility is key,” she said. “Most of my days are spent fulfilling orders, coordinating donation and volunteer efforts, stocking the pantry and assisting customers.”
Smith said that while only being involved with the pantry for a year, she has seen exponential growth due to a few factors.
“In shifting our primary operations online, we have been able to serve a much larger customer base,” she said.
The pantry has also increased visibility across campus with partnerships with campus offices, donation bins, drives and other various projects, according to Smith.
“While we are excited about our growth, we are always looking to take on more volunteers in order to meet the needs of the community,” she said.
Smith also shared the overall impression that students have of the pantry, as well as her hope for the future.
“I have found that Huskers are supportive of the Pantry and our efforts. If anything, I believe not enough people know that this resource exists, so we are really working to fix this,” Smith said.