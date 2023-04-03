Over two dozen students and community members donned colored jerseys and warmed up for a night of basketball games followed by soccer tryouts at the Campus Recreation Center on Wednesday night. Over squeaking sneakers and dribbling basketballs, spectators shouted words of encouragement to varying team members.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Unified Special Olympics Club is a registered student organization that holds practices for different sports including flag football, soccer and basketball and holds social gatherings to bring together people of varying intellectual and physical abilities.
After seeing her older sisters become involved in inclusive sports as high schoolers, junior business management major Sophie Hill started an inclusive sports program as a middle school student. Since then, she has become president of UNL Unified and a Special Olympics Global Youth Leadership Council member.
“There's something so special about being in an inclusive environment and having all the friends that I do here. When I walk in, I feel like I can be my most true self,” Hill said. “And I do the same for my peers here.”
Lincoln community member Haley Waggoner, a three-sport athlete for 17 years who plays basketball, soccer and tennis, said she feels lucky that she found this program.
“I feel a part of the student body. I get to feel like I’m on the campus,” Waggoner said. “This core group is very special.”
Waggoner has represented Special Olympics Nebraska on a national scale as a tennis player, having competed in the Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle in 2018 and in many other national events.
“The unified aspect of it is core to Special Olympics Nebraska,” Waggoner said. “And now it’s going through the universities.”
The club has also competed at the national level for the Special Olympics USA Games in flag football, claiming back-to-back championships in over the past two years.
“We have some crazy talented athletes here. I’m blown away very often because I could never do something like that,” Hill said. “It's really important to showcase that to other students within the community as well. That way people know that people with intellectual disabilities are just as capable as anyone else.”
The club doesn’t just hold practices for whichever sport is in season, but also welcomes people with intellectual disabilities for social events.
“We also just have social meetings for people who don't like to play sports. However, I will say with our sports, you have a wide variety of athletic abilities,” Hill said. “And so really, anyone can get out there as long as they're willing to have fun and give it a go.”
Dylan Sendgraff, director of Field Services with Special Olympics Nebraska, said the most rewarding part of having an inclusive athletic program on campus is the excitement of the athletes.
“Just coming out here and seeing the athletes' faces, no matter if they win or lose — they're always excited, always having fun and always upbeat,” Sendgraff said.
Though the club is working to create an inclusive environment for people with intellectual disabilities, everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.
“It just kind of gives them something to look forward to. They get better, they make friendships,” Sendgraff said. “I think that's the biggest thing we try to foster is to let them just kind of let loose and be able to just let things go for a little bit for an hour.”