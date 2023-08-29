Last Friday, Mohamed Aly, a senior computer science major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, grabbed an omelet and apple juice from Abel Dining Center. He ordered from Abel Skillet through the Mobile Order app.
Abel Dining, like Selleck Food Court, is now mobile order only. Every meal must be ordered online, and every meal will be served in a recyclable plastic container until Labor Day, when a dine-in option is added, according to Dave Annis, director of UNL Dining Services. Seven restaurants are now open, and another is set to open in mid-September. For students, Abel Dining’s mobile order switch means fresher, higher quality, more customizable meals at the cost of slightly less variety, according to Annis.
“Actually I think it’s super good,” Aly said.
Camdyn Beirow, a freshman sports media major, said he enjoys the convenience of being able to eat in or take his food to class, but he has heard students wish Abel was still buffet-style.
“I’ve heard some people were not very happy about it, but Cather’s only five minutes away. If they want to have a more standard dining experience they can walk there,” Beirow said.
Kevin Young, a freshman mechanical engineering major, said Abel Dining takes too long from ordering to picking up the food. He said he wants Abel Dining to switch back to buffet-style if possible, even with Cather Dining Center’s buffet-style dining down the street.
“I’m not going to walk down four minutes, then my journey is longer to my first class when I’m getting breakfast,” Young said.
Dining Services has no plans for Cather or Harper Dining Centers to become mobile order only, according to Annis.
“I truly believe there is a need for an all-you-care-to-eat. It’s just that we didn’t need four all-you-care-to-eats. Why do the same thing in four places when we can offer the students more variety by changing up a couple?” Annis said.
Marilyn McCalla, Abel-Sandoz dining manager, said she wants Abel Dining to become more than a grub hub for students.
“I want it to be someplace where students are happy to come to eat, where, since we have the dining area, where they can come and they can hang out and they can study, have community, develop community with their friends, people on their floors. That’s my goal,” McCalla said.
Abel Dining’s switch to mobile ordering may have benefits beyond what students see on their plate. Annis said the switch to mobile ordering is intended to draw students into Abel and away from Selleck, reduce food waste and expenses and account for a decrease in staff since the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as improve meal quality, freshness and customization, according to Annis.
Dining Services had been working on Abel Dining’s mobile-order-only switch for a year, according to Annis. Despite this, the current presidents of the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska and Residence Hall Association were not briefed on it until the switch was made, they said.
Madison Hurst, president of RHA, said she wasn’t informed of the switch until it happened. Paul Pechous, president of ASUN, said he wasn’t informed either. Pechous said his biggest concern was that students and parents may have believed Abel Dining would be buffet-style before arriving on campus this year, only to find out it is now mobile order only.
“I didn’t know about it, and I think that was the sentiment,” Pechous said. “Why no one knew this was coming really. So it was a change.”
Some students may feel their voice wasn’t taken into consideration before the Abel Dining switch.
“That’s unfortunate that they feel that way. Unfortunately, we’re not always involved in all the decisions that affect us,” McCalla said.
There is no regulation requiring ASUN or RHA to be involved in Dining Services’ decision making. However, Dining Services is starting a student advisory committee, which will have representatives from different areas of campus, including RHA and ASUN, according to Annis.
Annis ultimately said that the fate of mobile ordering at Abel hinges on whether students want it.
“If we get to the end of the semester, and students, through RHA and students say, hey, we just don’t want this, I’d be really, really disappointed. But you know what, again, we do this for the students. If that's what they want, it's easy to convert it back.”