Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen alongside Jim Clifton, chairman of Gallup, made an appearance at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s college of business Monday afternoon to talk with a class of students involved in the Clifton Builders Program.
Pillen, who previously served on the Board of Regents and began serving as governor in November 2022, spoke to the class about his gratitude for the opportunity to attend UNL and his experience of leaving his job to start his own business. He began his career as a veterinarian before leaving to start Pillen Family Farms. He focused on entrepreneurship, leadership and how he is taking his business experience to working in public policy.
“The students in the program are not all necessarily going to start a business, but they're all interested in entrepreneurship and leadership development,” said Tim Hodges, executive director of the Clifton Strengths Institute and a professor at the college of business. “So that was definitely kind of the overarching theme of the conversation.”
Pillen also reflected on his time at UNL as a student and as a member of the Board of Regents. Hodges said he showed care for the program and the college as a whole.
“You can tell he's got a deep love for the state and referred back to how he owes a lot back to UNL. And you can tell there's a passion there,” Hodges said. “There was a time in his answer there where he was definitely emotional when he reflected back on how much he's gotten from the university and I think that means a lot to students.”
The program, named in memory of Donald O. Clifton, who founded Selection Research, Inc. and later became chairman of Gallup, is funded by Gallup and the Clifton family.
“Jim Clifton's the chairman of Gallup and that's not a small guest to get into class either,” Hodges said. “So that both of them there together, I think was a memorable experience for sure.”
Hodges leads Organizational Behavior, the class that welcomed Gov. Pillen for a talk followed by a student-led question and answer session. The class is the third and final course required for students that are a part of the Clifton Strengths Institute.
“There's about 35 selected each year, mostly, that are sophomores in the college, and they can either major or minor in management with a Clifton Builders emphasis,” Hodges said. “So it's a cohort program.”
It’s normal that the class will see a visiting speaker; because Gallup and the Clifton family helped get the program off the ground, the guest speaker is typically a member of the family. Hodges said they’ve also welcomed business leaders, entrepreneurs and program alumni who have been in their careers for a few years and come back to share their experiences with the class.
“Students don't always clap at the end of my lectures, and they don't always ask for pictures afterwards,” Hodges said. “So obviously there was something that wasn't a normal classroom experience.”