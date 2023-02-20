For the past five years, a 24-hour fundraising event has taken place on campus called Glow Big Red.
People can donate from anywhere online to different campaigns on campus. This year, there were 277 different campaigns one could donate to, including scholarships for students, Greek life, different colleges and more.
This year’s Glow Big Red event had a goal of 5,000 gifts, which are given in the form of donations. A total of 5,185 gifts were received with a total of $653,246 raised. This was $54,671 more than last year’s total fundraised amount.
“Well, we reached our goal. We had a goal of 5000 gifts, and so I would say that's one of them,” Pease said. “But then, you know, [we] see some of these areas that have really succeeded. Student organizations always do so well during Glow Big Red, and it's just such a fun opportunity for them to be able to raise money for their cause.”
The organization that raised the most money was the College of Arts and Sciences. It raised $71,083.14 and had 388 donors.
Glow Big Red began on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s 150th anniversary, according to Kristi Pease, the director of Glow Big Red.
“So five years ago for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's anniversary, the 150th anniversary, we decided to go ahead and glow bright and light up the campus,” said Pease. “And as part of that, we decided to make a giving day out of it. So initially, it was to celebrate the 150th anniversary, but then we added an additional part and decided to do our first-ever giving day. Part of that is just lighting on campus and that's where the glow comes from for Glow Big Red.”
Events are held on campus to help promote Glow Big Red. This year, all the events on Feb. 16 were canceled due to a snowstorm. However, this did not stop people from donating. The directors of the event changed the name from Glow Big Red to Snow Big Red, just for the snow day.
Even with events canceled due to the snow day, Glow Big Red still reached its goal. To help spread the news that they were still taking donations even with the snow, they created a new logo for Snow Big Red.
“I was thrilled,” Pease said about the turnout of Glow Big Red. “Unfortunately, all the events were canceled for Glow Big Red on February 16, so I was a little nervous about that because we had a big event happening on campus. Due to the weather, we had to cancel them, and so then we turned it into Snow Big Red. We pivoted because we knew we were supposed to get snow, but we did not realize how much. So we were thrilled with the results and were so excited to reach our goal and just have a really successful day. I’m just really proud of that.”